On a Thursday night in early July, as the sun was beginning to set over the charming fishing port of Anzio on the West Coast of Italy, about an hour’s drive south of Rome, an all-star jazz tentet took the stage. The picture-postcard setting was a luxurious outdoor dinner-theater facing the Tyrrhenian Sea called L’Abbraccio (The Embrace), with two terraces and a small amphitheater. The players were a mix of seasoned veterans and rising stars representing the U.S. and five European countries, including four superb tenor saxophonists: Poland’s Sylwester Ostrowski, Russia’s Igor Butman, America’s Camille Thurman and Holland’s Alexander Beets. The invited audience of about 100 die-hard jazz fans, friends of the band and journalists were elegantly dressed for a gala evening.