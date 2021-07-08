Five people indicted on charges of assaulting law enforcement during Capitol riot

Five people from Florida have been indicted for assaulting law enforcement officers during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to court documents unsealed this week.

Federal prosecutors charged Jonathan Pollock, Joseph Hutchinson III, Joshua Doolin, Michael Perkins and Olivia Pollock with assaulting law enforcement officers, stealing government property, entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct.

The court documents were originally sealed, but a request from prosecutors to unseal the documents was granted by Magistrate Judge Zia M. Faruqui on Tuesday.

The group allegedly attacked several officers, with some attempting to steal their equipment.

Arrest warrants were issued for all five individuals on June 25 by Magistrate Judge G. Michael Harvey. Hutchinson, Doolin, Perkins and Olivia Pollock were arrested June 30. Jonathan Pollock is still at large.

According to the Department of Justice, Doolin had zip-tie handcuffs tucked into his belt and a riot-control chemical canister over his shoulder when he was at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Video allegedly shows Jonathan Pollock and his younger brother charging at police officers while holding flag poles. Pollock also can be seen pulling a riot shield away from an officer and using it to charge up the Capitol steps before slamming into a line of officers, prosecutors said.