The Gossip Girl Makeup Is the Perfect Marriage of Classic Looks and Today's TikTok Trends

By Tessa Petak
In Style
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHey, Upper East Siders. Gossip Girl here — and I've got the inside scoop on the show's reboot makeup looks. They're exactly how you would picture them to be: cool-girl aesthetic that's dripping in the same class of all the beloved characters from the original show, just more Gen Z-approved.

