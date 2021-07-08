The Gossip Girl Makeup Is the Perfect Marriage of Classic Looks and Today's TikTok Trends

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. “My hair’s been through a lot,” says Whitney Peak, the Uganda-born, Canada-raised actor who plays Zoya Lott on HBO Max’s new Gossip Girl reboot as she lets her wet lengths tumble down out of a patterned silk scarf. “I thought straightening was the easiest way to deal with it, so throughout my entire middle school to middle-of-high-school career I would straighten my hair every single day, so that played [a role] in the damage that I’m currently recovering from. Now,” she adds with a smile, “I actually have a curl pattern, which is so exciting”—thanks, in no small part, to an air-dried approach that features defining creams, serums, and gels.