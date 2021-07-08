TCU Football picked fifth in preseason Big 12 poll

That will once again be the Horned Frogs’ mantra, as it was revealed Thursday that they were picked by media members to finish 5th in the Big 12 Conference. Oklahoma received 35 of 39 first place votes, with Iowa State taking the balance. The Cyclones are projected to be conference runners up for the second straight year, finishing with 351 total points in the poll. Texas, under newly-minted head coach Steve Sarkisian, was picked third, followed by Oklahoma State and Texas.