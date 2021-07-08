Cancel
Fans don’t owe their favorite teams’ players anything

By shamus_clancy
bleedinggreennation.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you woke up this morning and opened up Twitter on your phone, you certainly saw a firestorm conversation about Danny Green and the Sixers:. I’m tired of this. I’m tired of it coming from both athletes and members of the Philadelphia sports fan base. Besides the fact that Green...

NFLPosted by
The Spun

Doug Pederson Shares Honest Admission On Jalen Hurts Pick

The Philadelphia Eagles‘ decision to draft quarterback Jalen Hurts with Carson Wentz on the roster raised eyebrows from the outset. Hurts wound up replacing Wentz as the starter by the end of the 2020 season, and officially became QB1 when Wentz was dealt to the Indianapolis Colts in March. However, former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson says the team didn’t draft Hurts with the intention of sabotaging what it had with Wentz.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Colts: Carson Wentz takes indirect shot at Eagles with latest comments

The Indianapolis Colts are hopeful that Carson Wentz has put his controversy-filled final season with the Philadelphia Eagles in the rearview mirror. Luckily for the Colts, everything we’ve heard from Wentz, his new teammates, and Indy’s coaching staff over the last few months suggest the former No. 2 overall pick cleared that mental hurdle the moment he was traded out of Philadelphia.
NFLFingerLakes1

Buffalo Bills reportedly close to signing TE Zach Ertz and CB Steve Nelson

Rumor has it that the Bills are looking to sign tight end Zach Ertz and cornerback Steve Nelson in an effort to strengthen their roster. The 2020 NFL season was the Bills’ best season so far in the 21st century. They won the AFC East last year, thus ending the Patriots’ 11-year dominance. Oddsmakers expect them to do the same in 2021, with the NFL Vegas odds on the Bills winning the divisional title being somewhere around -133.
NFL247Sports

Dan Orlovsky says Philadelphia Eagles might regret drafting Jalen Hurts

The Jalen Hurts vs. Carson Wentz drama almost finally went away, but ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky had an eye opening take on Get Up on Thursday. Wentz was traded this offseason after having the worst season of his career and after Hurts started the final four games of the 2020 season.
NFLchatsports.com

Former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker already waived by 49ers

Nathan Gerry (Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Sports Image pool) It’s sometimes funny to watch Philadelphia Eagles fans argue about how much more they know than general managers sometimes. It’s even more hilarious that some of them think they can coach because they can play Madden, but that doesn’t mean that an NFL team’s brass can’t get it wrong on occasion.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles fans must watch this Jalen Hurts hype video

It seems like it’s been forever since the Philadelphia Eagles walked off of Lincoln Financial Field and tried to convince us that they had inserted Nate Sudfeld into the lineup of a game that they had a real chance of winning because they wanted to get him some snaps. At the time of this story being written and published, Philly is less than ten days from beginning their next training camp, and this team looks a lot different than they did back in January.
NFLbleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Football Outsiders had Zach Ertz as the NFL’s worst tight end in 2020

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Coming to the flipside of the table, we have Zach Ertz sitting in dead last. Ertz has never been a YAC+ guy; this is his third consecutive year in the bottom 15 and he has never had a positive season in his career. Normally, that has been OK; Ertz’s game has been his great hands, not his ability with the ball. Not so last year, when everything fell apart, for both the Eagles in general and Ertz in particular. He was dead last in DYAR, DVOA, and catch rate among qualified tight ends. Add the YAC+ “crown” to that total, and he’ll have a couple more “accolades” coming in stat articles this month. At this point, with Ertz not attending offseason workouts, it seems exceptionally unlikely that he will be on the Eagles in 2021. They may well be better off for it.
NFLbleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Howie Roseman takes a tumble in the NFL GM rankings

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... 16) Really, what is there to say other than “that escalated quickly.” 2017 felt like the birth of a dynasty. Howie Roseman’s hand-picked quarterback Carson Wentz was on track to win MVP until he tore his ACL in Week 14. What should have been a season-ruining disaster turned out to be a speed bump as the Eagles won their first Super Bowl in franchise history. That’s how good the 53-man roster was. Until it was too good to be true. The skill corps got old in a blink, the offensive line was ravaged by injury and the secondary simply never came together. Roseman’s best-laid plans splintered apart in every imaginable fashion, right down to his would-be cornerstone piece in Wentz devolving into one of the worst players in the league by 2020. A team that should have been running roughshod over the worst division in football is now rebuilding for the third time in eight years since Andy Reid’s departure. Roseman has given himself options with 19 draft picks over the past two springs, but 2020 first-rounder Jalen Reagor is already looking shaky, to the point that Roseman went back to the Day 1 receiving well this April. Roseman also made the least inspiring head-coaching hire of his career, with Nick Sirianni in seemingly no danger of out-scheming Chip Kelly and Doug Pederson. That, of course, could be the point after the increasingly convoluted Pederson years, but that is the charitable interpretation. Roseman’s rise, fall, rise, fall career arc is a vivid illustration of the one speed at which the NFL comes at you: Fast. [BLG Note: Roseman finished 4th in these GM rankings last year. Dropped 12 spots.]
NFLchatsports.com

4 Reasons Philadelphia Eagles won that Carson Wentz trade

Jalen Hurts (R), Carson Wentz (L), Philadelphia Eagles (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) The Philadelphia Eagles have already won the Carson Wentz trade. It’s the uncertainty of things that makes the NFL game so doggone interesting. A little over five years ago, the Philadelphia Eagles drafted Carson Wentz out of a program that, had you asked most NFL fans what the team’s colors were, they wouldn’t have been able to tell you.
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

Three-time Pro Bowl TE Zach Ertz to stay with Eagles?

The Philadelphia Eagles re-signed tight end Richard Rodgers last month and may soon welcome the return of a second recognizable face at the position. According to 94WIP’s Howard Eskin, three-time Pro Bowler Zach Ertz is expected to report for the start of training camp Tuesday. Ertz skipped the entire offseason program amid reports he wished to be traded or released, but Eskin notes the 30-year-old has been working out in the team facility along with teammates for close to two weeks and has a "great chance" to be on the roster through the beginning of the regular season.
NFLPosted by
NFL Analysis Network

2021 projections for Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts

The Philadelphia Eagles have made a commitment to second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts entering the 2021 NFL season and it’s clear that he will be their starting quarterback. After trading Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts, the hype immediately began to rise for Hurts. Now, he will have a ton of pressure to prove the Eagles right for making the change and Fantasy Football players will have a tough choice to make as well.
NFLbleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: NFL insiders rank two Philadelphia tight ends in the top 10

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Ranking the NFL’s top 10 tight ends for 2021: Execs, coaches, players make their picks - ESPN+.  6) Goedert’s game is similar to Hockenson’s — multifaceted and effective. Per Pro Football Focus, Goedert is the only tight end in the NFL with receiving and run-blocking grades of 80.0 or higher since 2018. This stat was eye-popping: Goedert reached a maximum speed of 25.34 mph this season, per Next Gen Stats, the second-highest mark of any NFL player. “He kicked ass when we played them. Tough,” said a prominent NFL defensive coach. “He’s a handful off the line of scrimmage and downfield.” And his game should get stronger once he’s the full-time tight end in Philly. Zach Ertz is still on the Eagles’ roster, but the front office has discussed a potential Ertz deal with teams for months. Goedert, who played 11 games last year, received 10.9% of the Eagles’ offensive target but was still second on the team in catches (46) and yards (524), and paced for 67 catches in a bad offense over 16 games. “Eagles won’t be very good, but he’ll be a focal point and will do well with that,” an NFC exec said. “He’s balanced. Does it all.” [BLG Note: Ertz finished four spots below Goedert at 10th overall in this polling.]
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

2021 Fantasy Football QB Breakouts: Carson Wentz and Jalen Hurts

Outside of superflex and 2QB formats, running backs and wide receivers are the more prestigious positions in fantasy football. Nevertheless, correctly identifying QB breakouts that can be targeted as late-round fliers in fantasy football drafts can be a game-changer and make your team a contender. So which quarterbacks could break out in 2021?

