Pet of the week: Find puppy love with this Catahoula/Cur mix
It may be July, but this girl's name is April, and she's looking to join your family. April is a fun-loving girl who is smart, playful, loves belly rubs and sits politely for treats. She loves everyone she meets, including other dogs. At six months old, she is just a puppy. She is a Catahoula/Cur mix, a medium-size breed, and her gorgeous coat of many colors and big brown eyes will steal your heart.www.providencejournal.com
