Pet of the week: Find puppy love with this Catahoula/Cur mix

The most popular dog breeds are often small and adorable; some are so tiny they’re dubbed teacup dogs. Pint-size pups make some of the best apartment dogs purely because they don’t take up too much room. And toy dog breeds are so portable, you can take them just about anywhere without too much fuss. They love being carried in totes while out on the town or in a backpack, sniffing the fresh air and taking in the scenery as you hike or bike the trails. These cute little pups are so small you might want to get more than one!