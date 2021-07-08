Cancel
Pets

Pet of the week: Find puppy love with this Catahoula/Cur mix

providencejournal.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt may be July, but this girl's name is April, and she's looking to join your family. April is a fun-loving girl who is smart, playful, loves belly rubs and sits politely for treats. She loves everyone she meets, including other dogs. At six months old, she is just a puppy. She is a Catahoula/Cur mix, a medium-size breed, and her gorgeous coat of many colors and big brown eyes will steal your heart.

Comments / 2

#Puppy Love#Puppies#Catahoula Cur Mix
