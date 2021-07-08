Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Jeff Goldblum joins HBO Max's Search Party, which seems like a perfect union of weirdos

By Sam Barsanti
A.V. Club
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Variety, Jeff Goldblum has joined the cast of HBO Max’s Search Party (formerly TBS’ Search Party), playing a “charismatic tech billionaire” named Tunnel Quinn. Apparently, Alia Shawkat’s Dory will get into some kind of “very public business partnership” with Tunnel, which will also involve Dory roping in her very good friends Portia (Meredith Hagner), Elliott (John Early), and Drew (John Reynolds), all of whom hate her at this point on some level. This sounds like the kind of character Goldblum is very good at, and it also sounds like Mr. Apartments (or whatever the name of his character from those Apartments.com commercials is). The guy has kind of an oddly menacing energy, so now it’ll be like seeing what Mr. Apartments is like when he goes unhinged.

www.avclub.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alia Shawkat
Person
Jeff Goldblum
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tbs Search Party#Apartments Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

HBO Max’s ‘And Just Like That…’ Adds Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker and Karen Pittman To Cast

HBO Max’s Sex and the City revival And Just Like That... continues taking shape with the addition of Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, and Karen Pittman joining the cast. The trio will join returning franchise leads Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis as their respective characters, Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbs, and Charlotte York, as they begin a new journey navigating the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s. The 10-episode series began production in the Big Apple last week.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘SNL’s’ Punkie Johnson, Ego Nwodim Join ‘Love Life’ at HBO Max

The two are the latest castmembers from the long-running NBC sketch show to land roles on scripted shows. A pair of Saturday Night Live castmembers are headed to HBO Max. Punkie Johnson and Ego Nwodim have joined the cast of the WarnerMedia streaming service’s anthlogy series Love Life. The two are among seven actors added to the cast for season two: Leslie Bibb, John Earl Jelks, Arian Moayed, Kimberly Elise and Blair Underwood have also signed on.
Pittsburgh, PAnextpittsburgh.com

Why I love Jeff Goldblum. Because he’s Jeff Goldblum

Tuesday is Jeff Goldblum Day. In 2004, Pittsburgh City Council officially dedicated July 13 to the West Homestead native. While there are no formal events this year, I (who spent the pandemic painting Jeff Goldblum clothespin dolls) want to publicly acknowledge this quirky actor. Jeff Goldblum inspired me to become...
TV SeriesDeadline

Vincent Vermignon Joins HBO Max’s True-Crime Series ‘The Staircase’

Vincent Vermignon has joined the cast of The Staircase, HBO Max’s limited series drama adaptation based on Jean-Xavier de Lestrade’s true-crime docuseries. Vermignon will play de Lestrade, joining previously announced cast members Colin Firth, Toni Collette, Rosemarie DeWitt, Juliette Binoche, Parker Posey, Odessa Young, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Dane DeHaan, Olivia DeJonge, Sophie Turner, Michael Stuhlbarg and Tim Guinee.
TV Seriestalesbuzz.com

Jeff Goldblum Joins Season 5 Cast Of HBO Max Comedy – Talesbuzz

Jeff Goldblum joins the absurd world of Search Party in a recurring role for the HBO Max series’ fifth season. From creators Sarah-Violet Bliss, Charles Rogers and Michael Showalter, Search Party stars Alia Shawkat, John Reynolds, John Early and Meredith Hagner. The first three seasons followed best friends Dory (Shawkat), Drew (Reynolds), Elliott (Early) and Portia (Hagner) through a messy private investigation, semi-accidental murder, absurd cover-up and sensational trial. In Season 4, Dory was held prisoner by her psychotic stalker (Cole Escola), forcing Drew, Elliott and Portia to again become a search party – but this time for Dory.
Relationship AdviceCBS Austin

Jeff Goldblum crashes couple's wedding day photo shoot

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WKRC/WTVD/CNN Newsource) - A couple's wedding day photos got some unexpected star power. The newlyweds' already special day turned surreal when a pre-ceremony photo shoot was crashed by none other than Jeff Goldblum. Sabrina and Brian Cartan were taking pictures in a park when they spotted the famous...
TV SeriesDecider

Who Is ‘Gossip Girl’ on HBO Max’s Reboot? That Twist, Explained

After nine years your favorite blogger is back, but with one major change. This time around we know exactly who Gossip Girl is. The identity of Gossip Girl was a mystery that plagued much of the original series. Occasionally Serena, Nate, or even Blair would drop whatever schemes they were working on to try and discover who she was. In later seasons the scathing blog was even passed around to several different characters. But the reboot is playing by its own rules. Within the first few minutes of HBO Max’s sequel series you know exactly who our new Gossip Girl is, which means you can watch her flounder. Curious? We have you covered. Spoilers ahead for Gossip Girl‘s premiere.
TV SeriesA.V. Club

Nods left on Quibi’s grave, the TV Academy gets Smart, and more takeaways from the 2021 Emmy nominations

After a chaotic year, the 2021 Emmy nominations seemed to offer plenty of surprises (Quibi? Back from the dead?). But upon closer inspection, most of the Television Academy’s voting patterns remained in place: Previous winners like The Handmaid’s Tale had a strong showing (nine acting nominations alone), and the Variety Sketch and Variety Talk categories remain a source of consternation. We’ve already shared the biggest snubs and surprises, but here are some additional thoughts on this year’s Emmy nominees, and the more exciting—if confusing—races.
MoviesGamespot

Zach Braff Joins Cast Of New HBO Max Sci-Fi Rom-Com Moonshot

Actor and director Zach Braff will star in the new sci-fi rom-com Moonshot for HBO Max, joining a cast that already includes Cole Sprouse, Lana Condor, Mason Gooding, Emily Rudd, and Lukas Gage. The film is set to be directed by Chris Winterbauer. Braff recently made headlines after he earned...
TV Seriestvinsider.com

‘FBOY Island’: Meet the Men of HBO Max’s New Reality Series

Ready for reality’s next big hit? HBO Max’s FBOY Island is reimagining the dating competition format for something brand new in this unique series. Unlike The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, this show will shine a light on three eligible bachelorettes – Nakia Renee, CJ Franco, and Sarah Emig – who are looking for love with 24 men vying for their hearts. The catch? 12 of them are self-proclaimed “nice guys,” and the other 12 are self-proclaimed “FBoys.”
Entertainmentwfav951.com

Industry News: ‘Tomorrow War’, Jeff Goldblum, Kiefer Sutherland + More!

A 'TOMORROW WAR' SEQUEL MAY BE IN THE WORKS: According to Deadline, Skydance and Amazon Studios are already in discussions to develop a sequel to The Tomorrow War. The film, which ranks as the biggest live-action streaming event of the summer, made its debut July 2nd on Prime Video. The outlet reports that the plan is to bring back the entire creative team both in front of and behind the camera, including actors Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge and J.K. Simmons.
TV SeriesA.V. Club

Marvel and Disney Plus take us behind the making of Loki

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Wednesday, July 21. All times are Eastern. Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making Of Loki (Disney+, 3:01 a.m.): Much like it did for WandaVision and The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, this episode of the Disney+ docuseries will focus on the making of Loki, which aired its season finale last week. The special will feature interviews with crew and cast members Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Wunmi Mosaku from the set of the show.
TV SeriesDecider

HBO Max’s ‘Gossip Girl’ is Still Obsessed with Millennials

The brand new Gossip Girl is theoretically supposed to be tailor-made for a new generation. Queen bee Julien Calloway (Jordan Alexander) is an Instagram influencer and her friends include socially-conscious, sexually-fluid teens who actually try to lift each other up. Sure they still look and act like mini-adults — per the Gossip Girl tradition — but these teens are undeniably a glossy version of Gen Z.

Comments / 0

Community Policy