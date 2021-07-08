Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Champion Lightning ace final exam on ‘last day of school’

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Posted by 
Times Leader
Times Leader
 14 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

TAMPA, Fla (AP) — With the clock ticking on their time together, the defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning talked about what they already knew was their last Stanley Cup run as a group.

They talked about it midway through the playoffs. They talked about it on the verge of reaching the final. Changes were coming, so captain Steven Stamkos and his teammates told each other, “Let’s take advantage of this opportunity.”

Tampa Bay did just that in winning the championship back to back, and players and coaches celebrated in a fashion befitting the end of an era. Coach Jon Cooper said it felt like “the last day of school” and the Lightning aced their final exam before inevitable changes break them apart.

“This team, knowing that we’re probably not going to be together, this was the end of a special group for two years,” Cooper said. “Who knows what’s going to happen here, but I think that was a huge motivator for our group.”

It took a strange sequence of events to keep the Lightning together this season. Longtime forward Tyler Johnson was put on waivers last fall when it looked like they needed to clear salary cap space, and general manager Julien BriseBois paid the price of a second-round pick to dump salary in late December.

Then star forward Nikita Kucherov discovered he needed hip surgery, the rehab of which would cause him to miss the entire 56-game regular season that was squeezed into four months. It was a major loss but also one that allowed Tampa Bay to stash his $9.5 million cap hit on long-term injured reserve and put a playoff-worthy team on the ice.

Salary cap gymnastics also allowed Tampa Bay to add at the trade deadline, and the rugged defenseman who had never won it all before set up rookie Ross Colton’s winning goal in the Wednesday night.

It had all bounced the right way for the Lightning.

“I don’t see the circumstances of what happened last year happening again,” Cooper said during the final. “I know the players don’t see that.”

Blake Coleman and Barclay Goodrow, the 2020 trade deadline pickups who were so important in these two titles, are almost certainly gone as unrestricted free agents. The Lightning could lose Johnson, veteran forward Alex Killorn, savvy defenseman Ryan McDonagh or another important player in the Seattle expansion draft. Playoff leading goal-scorer Brayden Point needs a new contract extension with his deal up next summer.

Add to that the reality of the cap remaining flat at $81.5 million because of pandemic revenue losses across the league, and there’s little cushion for a contender even this deep to pony up to bring the band back together.

Minutes after parading the Stanley Cup around the ice at Amalie Arena, Stamkos said he and his teammates knew that might be the last game the group ever plays together. The Lightning certainly made the most of it as just the second team to repeat since the cap era began in 2005.

“No matter what happens from here on out, this group is going to be etched in history forever,” Stamkos said. “We’re That doesn’t happen very often.”

It’s now up to BriseBois to address Tampa Bay’s impending breakup. After trading first-, second- and fourth-round picks in the draft this year and second- and third-rounders next year as part of loading up to win now, the next steps will be painful and may come with a drop in the standings.

Still, there is reason to believe Tampa Bay will be perennial playoff contenders for years to come and with plenty of talent to add a fourth championship.

Kucherov — who joined Mario Lemieux as the only players to lead two consecutive postseasons in scoring — is signed through 2026. Norris Trophy finalist defenseman and 2020 playoff MVP Victor Hedman is signed through 2025 and Stamkos through 2024.

The most important piece of the future is goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, who is under contract through 2028. after never losing back-to-back games and posting a shutout to close out each round.

“When he locks in, he is remarkable to watch,” Cooper said. “I can’t believe how he shuts the door in the biggest games of his career.”

Tampa Bay may need Vasilevskiy to bring his peak playoff form to the regular season. That’s the kind of evolution Jonathan Quick went through with the Los Angeles Kings after winning the Cup twice in three seasons, and Vasilevskiy looks up to the challenge of putting Tampa Bay on his shoulders.

“He doesn’t want people next to him to say he’s the best because he wants to prove it,” Kucherov said. “But I know he’s the best.”

The Lightning the past two years might have been the best the NHL can offer in a cap world, even with an expiration date on a run of success that includes three trips to the final and five to the semifinals in the past seven years.

Cigar in hand, Cooper didn’t want to talk about next season yet. .

“Let’s be honest: We’ve been knocking at the door for so many years,” he said. “To be able to do it back-to-back, it kind of cements this group as, well, they’re special.”

___

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Times Leader

Times Leader

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
453K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barclay Goodrow
Person
Steven Stamkos
Person
Nikita Kucherov
Person
Victor Hedman
Person
Julien Brisebois
Person
Blake Coleman
Person
Alex Killorn
Person
Mario Lemieux
Person
Andrei Vasilevskiy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Tampa Bay#Norris Trophy#Mvp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
Sports
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
NHL Teams
Los Angeles Kings
News Break
Hockey
Related
NHLPosted by
Pro Hockey Rumors

Lightning reveal litany of playoff injuries

The Tampa Bay Lightning, like any victorious team in the NHL, had to battle through most countless injuries in the postseason. Tuesday at his end-of-season press availability, GM Julien BriseBois gave some updates on the health of his players. First and foremost was Victor Hedman, who tore his meniscus on March 30 and will get surgery to repair it Tuesday. The Norris finalist is expected to be out just two to four weeks, meaning he is not in danger of missing next season.
Tampa, FLmyq105.com

Report: Tampa Bay Lightning Anthem Singer “Fighting For Her Life”

Last night, Channel 8 reported that Sonya is hospitalized due to complications with COVID-19. Sonya Bryson-Kirksey was vaccinated months ago. And now as she’s “fighting for her life,” according to Melanie Michael, Sonya is urging those who haven’t rolled up their sleeve yet to please do so. It could mean the difference between life and death for her.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Lightning Only Have One Buyout Candidate, And It’s Not Very Good

In order for the Tampa Bay Lightning to work their way back under the flat salary cap, they will have to find creative ways to shed salary. While trading players for a small but positive return would be ideal, it will be difficult to find trade partners who can take on the contracts they’d most like to move.
NHLwbut.com

Tampa Bay Lightning repeat as Cup champions

The Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Montreal Canadiens 1-0 last night and defended their Stanley Cup championship. With the win, Tampa Bay won their third championship in franchise history and joined the Pittsburgh Penguins as the only teams to win back-to-back titles in the salary-cap era. Ross Colton scored the game’s only goal.
NHLfox5atlanta.com

Lightning strike twice: Bolts are back-to-back champions

TAMPA, Fla. - The Stanley Cup isn’t going anywhere. The Tampa Bay Lightning will retain the legendary NHL trophy for another year after winning their second title in a row. The Bolts outlasted the Montreal Canadiens for a 1-0 win that had the home crowd on their edge of their seats until rookie Ross Colton snagged his team-record fourth postseason goal by slipping one by Carey Price in the second period.
NHLchatsports.com

Lightning's Nikita Kucherov Rips Canadiens Fans: 'Their Final Was Last Series'

Tampa Bay Lightning superstar Nikita Kucherov took aim at Montreal Canadiens supporters during a Bud Light-fueled press conference following the Bolts' Game 5 win Wednesday night to clinch their second straight Stanley Cup championship. "The fans in Montreal acted like they won the Stanley Cup last game," Kucherov said about...
NHLwfla.com

Seattle Kraken select Yanni Gourde from Lightning in expansion draft

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning will be without a key contributor of their back-to-back cup victories. The Seattle Kraken selected Yanni Gourde during the expansion draft. The Lightning exposed notable players including Gourde, Alex Killorn, Ondrej Palat, and Tyler Johnson for the Seattle expansion draft. In 2021, Gourde...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Gourde’s Legacy as the Lightning’s Determined, Underrated Star

No one likes seeing a player that they love leave the franchise that they cheer for. Even if you know that their departure is imminent due to the salary cap, it still hurts knowing that a fan favorite will no longer be suiting up for the team come next season.
NHLrawcharge.com

Breaking down the Lightning 2021 roster now that Yanni Gourde is gone

Well, it’s official. Yanni Gourde has been selected in the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft by the Seattle Kraken. Since the protection lists came out, I pretty much knew this was going to be the outcome. With all of the reports that Ron Francis was asking really high prices for side deals, and with the Tampa Bay Lightning having limited resources for such a deal, I just didn’t see that being in the cards. While Ondrej Palat or Alex Killorn would have also been solid choices for the Kraken, Gourde was one of the more obvious picks out there and a near unanimous pick of any knowledgeable mock draft.
NHLchatsports.com

Lightning Round: last chance for Expansion Draft trades

Saturday at 3pm ET, the NHL will go into a transaction freeze and by 5pm teams must submit their protection lists for the Seattle Kraken Expansion Draft. This means today is the last day to trade players, sign contracts, and conduct buyouts until next Thursday (July 22nd) after Seattle’s team is announced on Wednesday night.
NHLPosted by
600 ESPN El Paso

Tampa Bay Lightning Win Second Straight Stanley Cup

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Lightning are back-to-back Stanley Cup champs -- and they did it in a nine-month span. Tampa Bay defeated the Montreal Canadiens 1-0 to close out the series 4-1 on Wednesday at home, becoming the first team to repeat as champion since the 2016 and 2017 Pittsburgh Penguins. Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy won the Conn Smythe Trophy and recorded his fifth straight shutout in a series-clinching game.
NHLletsgobruins.net

Report: Blockbuster Trade Brewing Between Bruins And Coyotes.

The Boston Bruins and general manager Don Sweeney have decided to keep pushing towards another Stanley Cup and that means making some significant moves this offseason. The core group will stay in tact once again but some pieces will need to be added. Among them is a left handed defenseman...
NHLletsgobruins.net

#BREAKING Bruins Sign Taylor Hall.

It's been a very interesting offseason so far for the Boston Bruins especially when it comes to forward Taylor Hall. Hall was acquired at the deadline and fit into the team's blueprint pretty well. However he has no contract and will hit UFA status this offseason and we heard various...
NHLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Meet the Tampa guys behind those cheeky Lightning tees

TAMPA — Derek Miller and Chris Brown watched Monday’s Stanley Cup boat parade in awe from their Smack Apparel warehouse. But it wasn’t so much the celebration that mesmerized them — although that was a contributing factor — but something much more personal. Almost every time a player was shown...

Comments / 0

Community Policy