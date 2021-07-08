How Franchy Cordero Fared In First Base Debut With Triple-A Worcester

The Franchy Cordero experiment could be on display in Boston soon. Cordero, who came to the Red Sox as an outfielder in the trade that sent Andrew Benintendi to the Kansas City Royals, was sent to Triple-A Worcester amid a hitting slump in May. While he was there, the organization decided to try him out at first base, and he ended up playing 27 games on the grass, 10 as the designated hitter and six at first base.