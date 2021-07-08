How Franchy Cordero Fared In First Base Debut With Triple-A Worcester
Watch Tom Brady Hit Incredible 390-Yard Drive Off Tee In 'The Match'. The path back to the bigs for Franchy Cordero may indeed come at first base. Cordero, who was traded to the Boston Red Sox in the deal that sent Andrew Benintendi to the Kansas City Royals, has played his entire MLB career in the outfield. But after he was sent out of a loaded outfield group and down to Boston’s Triple-A affiliate amid a hitting slump, the organization got crafty.nesn.com
Comments / 0