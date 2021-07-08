First Two Quarters Set RockBox Fitness on Pace for Record Growth Year

Kelly Chinn has a chance to join some elite company, including one of the greatest to ever play the game. Chinn, 18, of Great Falls, Va., who is headed to Duke University next month, carded a bogey-free, 8-under-par 64 on The Country Club of North Carolina’s Dogwood Course in Monday’s first round of stroke play of the 73rd U.S. Junior Amateur Championship. Chinn, the 2018 U.S. Junior Amateur medalist, can join three-time champion Tiger Woods (1991-93), 1977 winner Willie Wood and 2010 champ Jim Liu as a multiple medalist. He’d love to join them as a champion as well. In his two previous starts, he was eliminated in the Round of 32 (2018) at Baltusrol Golf Club and in the semifinals (2019) at Inverness Club. The championship was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19. His 64 on the 7,140-yard layout surpassed the competitive course record by Karl Vilips (a 65 in the 2017 Southern Amateur) and tied for the third-lowest round in U.S. Junior Amateur history behind Gavin Hall’s 62 in 2010 and the 63 posted by Brandon Mancheno in 2017.