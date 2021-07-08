New Edition to launch 2022 tour with all six members, agency reveals
New Edition fans! According to recent reports from their agency, the R&B group has big plans for 2022, including a tour with all six members. New Edition has been in the headlines a lot lately as they prepare for an exciting 2022. Per Variety, the group recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA), which has announced plans for a U.S. arena tour as well as a residency in Las Vegas. All six members have officially signed with the agency, including Ronnie DeVoe, Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ralph Tresvant, and Johnny Gill.thegrio.com
