New Edition to launch 2022 tour with all six members, agency reveals

By Jared Alexander
TheGrio.com
TheGrio.com
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

New Edition fans! According to recent reports from their agency, the R&B group has big plans for 2022, including a tour with all six members. New Edition has been in the headlines a lot lately as they prepare for an exciting 2022. Per Variety, the group recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA), which has announced plans for a U.S. arena tour as well as a residency in Las Vegas. All six members have officially signed with the agency, including Ronnie DeVoe, Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ralph Tresvant, and Johnny Gill.

The goal of TheGrio is to be the news portal that satisfies the desire of African-Americans to stay informed and connected with their community. TheGrio’s editorial mandate is to focus on news and events that have a unique interest and/or pronounced impact within the national African Americans audience.

