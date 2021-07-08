Cancel
Charities

Drucker + Falk Team Members Give Back By Participating in the #KeepAmericaBeautiful Initiative

Times Union
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEWPORT NEWS, Va. (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. Drucker + Falk (DF), one of the nation’s most prominent multifamily management companies, took “spring cleaning” to a whole different level this year. A part of their long-standing positive work culture and investment in the communities they serve, DF has always prioritized philanthropic initiatives both as a corporate organization as well as through the individual efforts of their team members nationwide each year. Their “Day of Giving,” where the company provides a paid annual volunteer day to each and every one of their employees to donate time to the organization of their choice, has been well received and taken advantage of by team members for several years. Projects in the past have been vast, including cleaning up neighborhoods and nature trails; volunteering with youth programs and local food banks; spending time at schools and healthcare facilities; and partnering with larger nonprofit organizations such as Samaritan House, The Special Olympics, Transitions Family Violence Services, and Safe Harbor.

Agriculturewausharaargus.com

New team members connect with volunteerism

When a new team member joins ThedaCare, they not only spend time settling into their new role, and they also immediately begin implementing ThedaCare’s mission of improving the health and well-being of the communities served. Through a special orientation program, new ThedaCare team members get to know the organizational culture...
AdvocacyDaily Herald

Circles initiative gives people in poverty hope, support for change

Thousands of families around Utah have trouble meeting their basic needs. As of 2019, nearly 9% of Utahns were living at or below the poverty level. Initiatives like Circles, which has six locations in Utah and more than 80 locations across 22 states and parts of Canada, are working to stop the cycle of poverty and lift families to financial security.
Hartford County, CTNBC Connecticut

Community Members Participate in Swim-A-Thon for Veterans in Kensington

Community members took a dip in the pool at the Shuttle Meadow Country Club in Kensington on Saturday for a good cause. Spearheading the second annual Swim-a-Thon for Veterans is Scoop for Troops, an organization founded by now 11-year-old Michael Ahern and his sister, 13-year-old Kara. It’s all with the goal to raise money to support critically injured veterans.
Educationuci.edu

Civil and Environmental Engineering Department Participates in Black Thriving Initiative Faculty Cluster Hiring Proposal

July 13, 2021 – The Samueli School’s Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering (CEE) is part of the multidisciplinary team that won funding under the UCI Black Thriving Initiative Faculty Cluster Hiring Program. First announced last fall by the Office of the Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor, the program is a competitive multiyear effort to recruit faculty who interrogate structural racism in its myriad forms.
Pennsylvania Statelocal21news.com

Organizations team up to give back on first annual Pennsylvania Day

In coordination with the first annual Pennsylvania Day, three organizations are teaming up to give back. Feeding Pennsylvania, America250PA and the Central PA Food Bank volunteered their time to pack food for those in the community Tuesday. Organizers say the goal is to promote volunteerism in PA and amplify the need for Pennsylvanians to help their neighbors.
Chautauqua County, NYchautauquatoday.com

NCCF Participating in Give 716 Fundraiser

The Northern Chautauqua Community Foundation will be taking part in an online fundraiser this week called Give 716, hosted by the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres foundations. The event kicks off on Thursday, July 15th at 7:16 PM and continues all day Friday, July 16th and aims to benefits all nonprofit organizations in Western New York. Appearing on WDOE's "Viewpoint" program, Leslie Wille of NCCF said it's the first time the two sports franchises are teaming up for this kind of effort...
AgricultureGreeneville Sun

Appalachian Sustainable Development Awarded Farm To School Grant

The USDA Food and Nutrition Service Office of Community Food Systems has awarded Appalachian Sustainable Development $98,952 to expand current school garden programming and to create a regional Farm-to-School Coalition. This project will provide low-income children with fresh healthy food, the skills to grow food and the community support needed for a widespread culture change, according to a news release.
Jenkins County, GAthemillennews.com

Local group gives back to community

Members of the local Buckhead-Fort Lawton Brigade, Camp No. 2102, Sons of Confederate Veterans, recently installed overhead water misters to help relieve the heat for dogs kenneled at the Jenkins County K911 Rescue. The rescue depends on volunteer labor, monetary/food donations, and limited grants to keep the facility running. Dry adult and puppy food donations are always in need. (Photo […]
Tallahassee, FLWCTV

State funding gives TEMPO participants scholarship opportunities

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - New funding from the state is giving a boost to Tallahassee’s TEMPO program, which works to re-engage disconnected youth, ages 16 to 24 who are not in school or employed. The program helps these young people get their diplomas and start their careers. The $250,000 grant...
Ludington, MIshorelinemedia.net

MCCAC welcomes new team member

The Manistee County Child Advocate Center (MCCAC) has added a new member to its team. “I have always felt passionately about making an impact on my community, especially when it comes to serving children,” Chelsea Medacco, the new outreach and prevention specialist at MCCAC, said. Medacco has been working in...
Tucson, AZtucson.com

Giving Back in Southern Arizona

Trico Electric: Trico Electric Cooperative has awarded a total of $35,000 to seven nonprofit organizations providing critical services in Southern Arizona. Grants are awarded twice a year to charities throughout Southern Arizona. Nonprofits are selected through an application process and reviewed by a seven-person committee made up of Trico employees, employee-members and board members. Receiving grants of $8,500 each were Altar Valley School District and Habitat for Humanity Tucson. Receiving a grant of $5,000 was Arivaca Fire District Auxiliary. Receiving grants of $4,400 each were Community Food Bank – Amado Resource Center and Youth on Their Own. Receiving a grant of $2,500 was Marana Unified School District Family Resource Center. Receiving a grant of $1,700 was Mt. Lemmon Fire Fighter Foundation.
usm.edu

USM Group Participating in Inaugural V-Quad Teams Cohort

Dr. Partha Sengupta, assistant teaching professor in the School of Computing Sciences and Computer Engineering at The University of Southern Mississippi, (USM) is leading a team of scientists who are part of the Inaugural Cohort of the Mississippi V-Quad Teams - a Mississippi Energy program for Innovation Clusters. V-Quad’s mission...
Real EstateTimes Union

Ohio Capital Corporation for Housing Chooses Meridian LMS to Power their Affordable Housing Training Academy

RESTON, Va. (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Ohio Capital Corporation for Housing (OCCH), a mission-driven organization that leverages private capital for the construction, rehabilitation and preservation of affordable housing, has selected Meridian LMS as a replacement of their former learning management system to better serve their clients and fuel growth as they strategically grow their platform.
La Crosse, WILa Crosse Tribune

Library invites community members to read, participate in discussion of LGBTQ+ history book

Pride Month ended in June, but the La Crosse Public Library reminds community members every day is a chance to learn more about LGBTQ+ history and advocacy. Readers are invited to pick up a copy of “We Will Always Be Here: A Guide to Exploring and Understanding the History of LGBTQ+ Activism in Wisconsin” from the circulation desk at the Main branch library and participate in a virtual discussion at 6:30 p.m. August 4.
Charitiesasiwny.org

We’re Participating in Give 716, Buffalo’s Inaugural Day of Giving!

Arts Services Inc has partnered with the Bills and Sabres Foundations to participate in WNY’s inaugural Give 716 campaign, taking place July 16, 2021. During the COVID-19 shutdown, the arts industry was one of the first industries to shut down and was the last industry to reopen. ASI provides connections to funding and learning opportunities for individual artists and arts and cultural organizations, as well as community access to the arts for economically disadvantaged individuals. The WNY arts and cultural sector is at a critical time right now where creativity is flowing and artists are eager to share their work with the community once again. Live performances are returning as well as in-person programs, and ASI is at the forefront of it all working to ensure that everyone has the resources and support that they need to reopen as successfully as possible!
JobsTimes Union

ATD to Convene the Global Training Community at the ATD 2021 International Conference & Exposition

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. The Association for Talent Development (ATD) is redesigning its conference experience to give the global talent development community multiple ways to participate in the ATD 2021 International Conference & Exposition. Along with the in-person event, August 29–September 1, 2021, in Salt Lake City, Utah, there will be at least eight regional events around the world and a virtual component to give the entire TD community the opportunity to attend the world’s largest talent development conference.
Public Healthnashvillemedicalnews.com

AHA Statement On COVID-19 Vaccination Policies For Health Care Workers

The American Hospital Association (AHA) Board of Trustees adopted a policy statement on the vaccination of health care workers. The statement supports hospitals and health systems that adopt mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policies, with local factors and circumstances shaping whether and how these policies are implemented. In addition, the AHA continues to strongly urge the vaccination of all health care personnel to protect all patients and communities from the risks of COVID-19.

