3DLOOK Launches YourFit, the First and Only Integrated Solution that Combines Virtual Try-On with Size and Fit Recommendations

Times Union
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN MATEO, Calif. (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. 3DLOOK, the global leader in AI-first mobile body measuring solutions, announces the official launch of YourFit, the first and only solution for apparel shoppers that offers photorealistic virtual try-on functionality combined with highly accurate, data-driven size recommendations. The 2-in-1 solution is the first on the market that can answer the two primary questions that shoppers face when purchasing clothing online—Will this fit me? and Will this look good on me?—enabling fashion and apparel brands to provide a superior, personalized e-commerce experience.

