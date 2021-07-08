Cancel
Congress & Courts

Marjorie Taylor Greene compares death of George Floyd to Ashli Babbitt

By Ny Magee
TheGrio.com
TheGrio.com
 14 days ago
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has sparked outrage after comparing the death of White House insurrectionist Ashli Babbitt to the death of George Floyd. Speaking to Greg Kelly Wednesday night during an interview with Newsmax, the controversial lawmaker reacted to former President Donald Trump’s defense of the white Americans who stormed the U.S. Capitol in January, including his comments on Babbitt’s death.

TheGrio.com

TheGrio.com

New York City, NY
The goal of TheGrio is to be the news portal that satisfies the desire of African-Americans to stay informed and connected with their community. TheGrio’s editorial mandate is to focus on news and events that have a unique interest and/or pronounced impact within the national African Americans audience.

Congress & Courts

Fact check: Rep. Eric Swalwell falsely says Mitch McConnell only got 'serious' about Covid-19 vaccines after Monday stock market dip

(CNN) — On Tuesday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell did what he has been doing for seven months: he called on Americans to get vaccinated for Covid-19. McConnell warned that "these shots need to get in everybody's arm as rapidly as possible or we're going to be back in a situation in the fall that we don't yearn for, that we went through last year."
Presidential Election

Madison Cawthorn Says Jill Biden Is 'Cruel' to 'Mentally Unstable' Joe Biden

Representative Madison Cawthorn claims President Joe Biden is "mentally unstable" and said first lady Jill Biden should be called out for being "cruel" to her husband. Cawthorn, a Republican who represents North Carolina's 11th congressional district, spoke to Newsmax's Chris Salcedo about his views on the president's mental state and Jill Biden's treatment of her husband.
Congress & Courts
Reuters

FBI ignored tips on Brett Kavanaugh, Senate Democrats charge

WASHINGTON, July 22 (Reuters) - Seven Democratic senators on Thursday said that newly released materials show the FBI failed to fully investigate sexual misconduct allegations against U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh when he was nominated to the court in 2018. The senators, including Sheldon Whitehouse and Chris Coons, said...
POTUS
CNN

Trump and the GOP spin fantasies to hide his crimes against the Constitution

(CNN) — It's gone beyond whitewashing history. Ex-President Donald Trump and his House Republican enablers are now spinning fantastical inversions to hide his crimes against the Constitution on January 6. Trump insisted that the mob that marched from his rally on that fateful day to invade the US Capitol were...
Presidential Election

How Kamala Harris' Approval Rating Stacks Up With Mike Pence's 6 Months into Vice Presidency

After six months in office, polling suggests that more voters disapprove of Vice President Kamala Harris than approve of the job she has done thus far. Survey results from Politico/Morning Consult released on Wednesday showed that just 45 percent of respondents held a favorable view of the vice president's performance. Meanwhile, 47 percent had an unfavorable view and 5 percent said they had no opinion. The survey had a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percent and was conducted from July 16 to 18.
Congress & Courts

Marjorie Taylor Greene laughs off question about children dying of Covid

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene laughed off a question about people dying of Covid-19, telling the reporter, "You crack me up.". The question came a day after Twitter briefly suspended the Georgia Republican over misinformation she'd posted about the coronavirus, including that it "is not dangerous for non-obese people and those under 65."
POTUS
Axios

Man who filmed Ashli Babbitt's death pleads guilty

The man who captured Ashli Babbitt's death on video during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge Thursday for "parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building." Why it matters: Andrew Bennett is at least the 21st person to plead guilty in the Capitol riot investigation...
POTUS
CNN

5 takeaways from President Joe Biden's CNN town hall

(CNN) — President Joe Biden arrived in Ohio on Wednesday mindful the days for actual bipartisan governing in Washington are quickly waning. Throughout his CNN town hall, he voiced again and again his conviction that Republicans will come along, even though some are poisoned by conspiracies and others, he said, are "lying" on his record.
POTUS
CNN

How Trump proved Pelosi right

CNN — As much as millions of Americans would like to move on, stop talking about – even thinking about – former President Donald Trump and the four years of relentless stress and outrage we endured during his presidency, that is simply not something that the country can do safely. That's because the threat to US democracy he unleashed has not passed, even though he was the loser of the 2020 election.
Congress & Courts

POLITICO Playbook PM: Pelosi defends her Jan. 6 shocker

SPEAKER NANCY PELOSI was on the defensive at her press conference this morning over her decision to veto Reps. JIM JORDAN (R-Ohio) and JIM BANKS (R-Ind.) from the Jan. 6 select committee. She said it would be "ridiculous" to let them serve given their past statements and actions "that I think would impact the integrity" of the committee. "This is deadly serious. This is about our Constitution, it's about our country."

