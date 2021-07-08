Marjorie Taylor Greene compares death of George Floyd to Ashli Babbitt
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has sparked outrage after comparing the death of White House insurrectionist Ashli Babbitt to the death of George Floyd. Speaking to Greg Kelly Wednesday night during an interview with Newsmax, the controversial lawmaker reacted to former President Donald Trump’s defense of the white Americans who stormed the U.S. Capitol in January, including his comments on Babbitt’s death.thegrio.com
