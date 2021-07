The vibrant basics label has put a sunny spin on the specs brand's '70s-inspired aviator frames. Colorful basics brand Entireworld is joining forces with Warby Parker and getting into the glasses game. After working its way into quarantine wardrobes last year, the Los Angeles-based label (founded in 2018 by CAA agent-turned-Band of Outsiders creative director Scott Sternberg) is now putting its sunny spin on the eyewear brand’s best-selling Hatcher frames, a 1970s-inspired acetate aviator that’s now available in four new shades.