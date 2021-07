Broncos DE Dre’Mont Jones expects a big season out of second-year DT McTelvin Agim. “I expect huge changes and huge growth just like I did for myself,” Jones said, via Jon Heath. “I think ‘Sosa’ is just as talented as I am. He can go out there and be twitchy fast with his hands and strong in the run. He has the ability to do it all. I’m looking forward to seeing his game grow.”