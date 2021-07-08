Cancel
James Harden Detained, Not Arrested in Paris Alongside Rapper Lil Baby

By Michael Shapiro
Posted by 
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ikFM8_0arGrrwk00

Nets star James Harden was detained by French police on Thursday afternoon alongside rapper Lil Baby.

Harden and Lil Baby were searched by police on Avenue Montaigne after police smelled marijuana in their car, per ESPN. Lil Baby was reportedly arrested and taken to a Paris police station, while Harden was free to go after his brief interaction with the police. Harden can be seen on video cooperating with the authorities, though he saidm "I don't understand."

Harden is in Paris for Fashion Week and has spent much of his time with Lil Baby and Kanye West.

Harden's 2020-21 season ended on June 19 as the Bucks beat the Nets in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. Harden averaged 24.6 points and 10.9 assists with the Nets this year after getting traded to Brooklyn in January. The 2017-18 MVP previously logged nine seasons in Houston, earning seven All-NBA selections.

