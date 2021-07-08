Cancel
Candeo Schools Receives Core Knowledge School of Distinction Designation

Houston Chronicle
 14 days ago

The top-rated Arizona charter school receives coveted award from national Core Knowledge Foundation. Candeo Peoria, a high-performing, mission-driven K-8 public charter school known for its rigorous, knowledge-based schooling and classical liberal arts philosophy, has been named a Core Knowledge School of Distinction by the Core Knowledge Foundation. The top-ranked Arizona charter school is one of just ten schools across the country to earn this highly sought-after distinction. Core Knowledge refers to the school’s adopted curriculum taught to students in prekindergarten through eighth grade and puts knowledge at the heart of schooling. Schools that present this curriculum through a superior experience to students receive the distinction designation.

