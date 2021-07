One of the key changes that OpenSea will work towards is to enable cross-blockchain operations on its platform. NFT marketplace OpenSea is now valued at a total of $1.5 billion post its Series B Funding round where it raised $100 million. Crypto is still a developing industry however some entrepreneurs have already made a place for themselves in the future crypto world. OpenSea is one such entity that allows traders, owners, and developers to create, trade, and develop non-fungible tokens on its wide digital market platform. NFTs hit the popular culture early this year and became a part of the regular conversation since the artist Beeple made headlines post selling his NFT, a digital art for $69.3 million.