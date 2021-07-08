Cancel
Dallas, TX

Critical Missing Person- Karen Venge Bertram

dpdbeat.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dallas Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Karen Venge Bertram. She is a 76-year-old White female with white hair and green eyes. She stands at 6’3″ and weighs 180 pounds. Ms. Bertram was last seen July 8, 2021, at approximately 10:15 a.m., on foot in the 10300 block of Epping Lane in Dallas, Texas 75229. She was last seen wearing a white and blouse, beige pants, and white slip-on shoes. She may be confused and in need of assistance.

