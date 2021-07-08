Romance, Risk and Adventure on the American Frontier Delight Readers in Award-Winning Author's Historical Fiction Trilogy

The books we read in our teenage years often become the ones we cherish most in our life, turning to them again and again over the years.YA – short for young adult – was first used in the 1960s to describe books aimed at those between 12 and 18 but the genre is now increasingly loved by readers of every age. So no one will judge you if they spot you glued to the pages of a book intended for teenagers.It’s now widely accepted we’re currently in the golden age for young adult fiction, with books tackling all sorts of...