Litigation Finance Firm Liti Capital Raises More Money to Fund Lawsuits

Los Angeles-based venture capital investor Moonshots Capital announced on Tuesday morning that it has raised $36M in its second fund, Moonshots Fund II. The venture investment firm--led by Kelly Perdew and Craig Cummings--said the new fund will continue to go to late Seed and Series A investments. Both Perdew and Cummings are military veterans, and very often back military veteran founders According to the fund, although it invests across geographies, it does make a lot of investments locally, with 47 percent of Fund I and Fund II companies in California, and a focus on LA. The firm has made investments in such companies as Pacaso, NXCR, Red 6, and Gretel, among many others. Moonshots Capital says that so far in Fund II, it has made investments in ID.me and Pacaso (both unicorns), along with Cart.com, NXCR and Transmute, as well as two stealth deals. Moonshots said that the first checks in Fund II will be about 50 percent larger than Fund I, averaging $1.5M to $2M. (Photo: Kelly Perdew and Craig Cummings, General Partners of Moonshots Capital)