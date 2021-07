PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – With a little more than a week to go until the end of the month, July has more reported cases of COVID-19 as in the entire month of June. As of Wednesday morning, there have been 14,630 cases reported in Arizona in July compared to 13,612 cases in June. The Arizona Department of Health Services has reported more than 950 cases per day for the last eight days. All but one of those days had more than 1,000 newly reported cases. If that trend continues, Arizona is on track to surpass the monthly totals from May 2021, and possibly March 2021 and April 2021, as well.