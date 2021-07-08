New York City Ticker-Tape Parade Honors Pandemic Heroes

July 8, 2021 Health care and other essential workers took a victory lap Wednesday along the "Canyon of Heroes" in New York City with a ticker-tape parade held in their honor. The parade began in Battery Park at the bottom of Manhattan with a view of the Statue of Liberty just across the Hudson River. It swept up Broadway and ended in City Hall Park where ABC News anchor Robin Roberts gave a heartfelt speech thanking all essential workers. For more than 135 years, everyone from presidents, royalty, rock stars, and sports icons have been celebrated along the same route.