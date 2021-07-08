Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ Trailer: Captain Carter & Chadwick Boseman’s Final Performance as T’Challa (VIDEO)

That’s no movie magic. Brie Larson proved she truly is ‘Captain Marvel’ by sharing a workout video, one that showed how she’s getting buff for the upcoming sequel. The Marvels, the sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel, doesn’t hit theatres for another year, but Brie Larson is already getting into superhero shape. Brie, 31, who portrays Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, gave fans a look into one of her exercises on Thursday (July 8.) “No toes were hurt in the making,” she captioned the video of her doing squats while lifting a lot of weight. While decked out in a matching crop top and leggings, and her hair pulled back in a tight pony, Brie made it look easy. She even took in a moment of pride when she finished her reps, smiling brightly after dropping the weights.