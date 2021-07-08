Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Missouri governor doesn’t want door-to-door vaccine help

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Posted by 
Times Leader
Times Leader
 14 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Federal officials are pushing back after Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said he doesn’t want government employees going door-to-door in his state to urge people to get vaccinated, even as a COVID-19 outbreak overwhelms some hospitals.

asked for last week from newly formed federal “surge response” teams as it combats an influx of cases that public health officials are blaming on fast-spreading delta variant and deep-seated concerns about the vaccine. After President Joe Biden mentioned the possibility of door-to-door promotion of the vaccine, Parson : “I have directed our health department to let the federal government know that sending government employees or agents door-to-door to compel vaccination would NOT be an effective OR a welcome strategy in Missouri!”

But Jeffrey Zeints, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, said Thursday that the best people to promote vaccinations are “local trusted messengers” like doctors, faith leaders and community leaders, who may go door to door.

“So I would say for those individuals, organizations that are feeding misinformation and trying to mischaracterize this type of trusted messenger work, I believe you are doing a disservice to the country and to the doctors, the faith leaders, the community leaders and others who are working to get people vaccinated, to save lives and help to end this pandemic,” he said.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich also sent a letter to Biden condemning the new strategy. Fox News first reported on the letter.

The pushback from Arizona and Missouri came after Biden said Tuesday: “Now, we need to go to community-by-community, neighborhood-by-neighborhood, and oftentimes, door-to-door — literally knocking on doors — to get help to the remaining people protected from the virus.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki noted Thursday that the door-to-door vaccine canvassing is done entirely by volunteers and that the White House believes it’s helped boost vaccine rates in a number of states, including Alabama, Florida and Georgia. She emphasized that the federal government doesn’t keep a database of who’s been vaccinated.

Parson has people to get vaccinated, while also declining to enact restrictions to control the virus’ spread, instead asking residents to take . Missouri — which leads the nation with the most new COVID-19 cases per capita over the last two weeks — never had a mask mandate, and Parson signed a law last month placing limits on public health restrictions and barring governments from requiring proof of vaccination to use public facilities and transportation.

Over the weekend, the Republican governor tweeted a picture of himself at a fireworks celebration in the tourist town of Branson, a large crowd behind him. Branson is about 40 miles (65 kilometers) south of Springfield, where one hospital, Mercy Springfield, was so overwhelmed with patients that it temporarily ran out of ventilators and took to social media to beg for help from respiratory therapists. This week, Mercy Springfield set a pandemic high for hospitalizations.

Just 29.5% of residents in the county where Branson is located have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot, state data shows. That is below the state rate of 45% and the national rate of 55.1% but not unlike several other southwest Missouri communities. Some have vaccination rates in the teens and 20s.

Vaccine and mask resistance runs deep in the area: was elected to office this spring after running on a platform that called for doing away with masks.

“I think what Missouri shows us, unfortunately, is that it’s the unimmunized who are ending up in the hospital,” said Dr. Chris Beyrer, an infectious disease epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. “And that makes it in some ways even more of a challenge for health care workers, because these are preventable hospitalizations and preventable deaths.”

Statewide, hospitalizations rose to 1,034 on Monday, up by nearly 60% from 648 one month earlier. In southwest Missouri, hospitalizations rose by nearly 124%, up to 387 from 173.

Springfield Fire Chief David Pennington lamented the worsening situation in a .

“This is a mass casualty event, happening in slow-motion,” he said. “EMS resources are depleted, and the hospital systems are overwhelmed. Our community is in crisis.”

_____

Associated Press writer Tom Murphy contributed from Indianapolis.

Comments / 0

Times Leader

Times Leader

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
453K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Parson
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Door To Door#Vaccinations#Ap#Fox News#The White House#Republican#Ems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Tennessee StateNewsweek

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee Defends Termination of Michelle Fiscus, the State's Vaccine Chief

Tennessee Republican Governor Bill Lee defended the termination of Michelle Fiscus, the state's former vaccine chief, who was removed from her duties last week. Fiscus asserts her firing was due to the outrage of some GOP lawmakers over her handling of state outreach efforts regarding COVID-19 vaccines for minors, the Associated Press reported. Lee did not provide answers when asked by reporters for the specifics of Fiscus' firing.
WYSH AM 1380

Lawmakers satisfied children won’t be vaccinated without consent

Two Tennessee Republican lawmakers said Wednesday that they have received assurances the state’s Department of Health won’t vaccinate children for COVID-19 without parental consent. The statement was issued Wednesday by State Senator Kerry Roberts, of Springfield, and State Representative John Ragan, of Oak Ridge, prior to yesterday’s meeting of the...
HealthMidland Reporter-Telegram

Gov defends agency's vaccine chief firing, outreach rollback

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Republican Gov. Bill Lee on Thursday came out in full defense of his administration’s firing of the state’s vaccination chief and rollback of outreach for childhood vaccines, both of which have sparked national scrutiny over Tennessee’s inoculation efforts against COVID-19. “Government needs to provide information and education, provide access and we need to do so to parents of those children,” Lee told reporters. “That’s the direction the department took. Regarding individual personnel decisions, I trust the department to make decisions consistent with the vision.”
Public HealthPosted by
Times Leader

Ex-Tennessee vaccine leader: Firing put politics over health

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s former top vaccinations official said Tuesday that she couldn’t stay silent after she was fired this week amid scrutiny from Republican state lawmakers over her department’s outreach efforts to vaccinate teenagers against COVID-19. Dr. Michelle Fiscus, who was the medical director for vaccine-preventable diseases and immunization programs at the Tennessee Department of Health, said the state’s elected leaders put politics over the health of children by firing her for her efforts to get more Tennesseans vaccinated.
Public Healthdistrictadministration.com

It’s now illegal in 8 states for schools to force COVID vaccinations

With the Delta variant spreading and younger children ineligible for vaccines, more states are barring schools from requiring COVID vaccinations as 2021-22 approaches. An Ohio law approved last week bars public schools from mandating vaccines not fully authorized by the FDA and preventing unvaccinated individuals from participating in school activities.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

AP FACT CHECK: Biden goes too far in assurances on vaccines

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden offered an absolute guarantee Wednesday that people who get their COVID-19 vaccines are completely protected from infection, sickness and death from the coronavirus. The reality is not that cut and dried. The vaccines are extremely effective but “breakthrough” infections do occur and the delta...
Congress & CourtsNewsweek

Mitch McConnell Goes Against Fellow Republicans, Won't Blame Biden for Vaccine Hesitancy

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has urged Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine as cases of the highly contagious Delta variant rise sharply across the U.S. The Republican senator from Kentucky told unvaccinated Americans not to listen to "demonstrably bad advice" on vaccines, but his remarks have put him at odds with some in his own party who have placed the blame for vaccine hesitancy on the Biden administration.
Dallas County, TXNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas County Door-to-Door Vaccination Promotion Begins

Dallas County launched door-to-door promotion for vaccinations Thursday as COVID-19 cases rise again, especially among unvaccinated patients. The daily rate of new confirmed cases has more than tripled with 659 reported Wednesday compared with an average of 154 a day in June. A slowing rate of vaccination coupled with a...
Mississippi StatePosted by
The Hill

Overnight Health Care: Biden officials says no change to masking guidance right now | Missouri Supreme Court rules in favor of Medicaid expansion | Mississippi's attorney general asks Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade

Welcome to Thursday’s Overnight Health Care. The NFL is walking up the line of vaccine mandates, but isn't quite crossing it. If you have any tips, email us at nweixel@thehill.com, psullivan@thehill.com and jcoleman@thehill.com. Follow us on Twitter at @NateWeixel, @PeterSullivan4, and @JustineColeman8. Today: Biden administration officials said there are no...
HealthPosted by
The Independent

Tennessee vaccine boss claims she was fired by lawmakers for spreading truth about vaccine: I’m scared for my state

A top Tennessee medical director has said she was pushed out of her job because of her stance on vaccinating teens against Covid-19.The Delta coronavirus variant has surged in the state, with 125 recorded cases as of Monday this week.Dr Michelle Fiscus, the medical director for vaccine-preventable diseases and immunization programs at the Tennessee Department of Health, said she had been fired because state lawmakers were angry about the department’s efforts to vaccinate teenagers against coronavirus.In a damning statement published in The Tennessean, Dr Fiscus said: “It was my job to provide evidence-based education and vaccine access so that Tennesseans...

Comments / 0

Community Policy