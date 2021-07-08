SyndicationPro Revolutionizes Crowdfunding With Launch of Disruptive Product, SponsorDocs

NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New York, NY - July 22, 2021 - iQSTEL, Inc. (OTCQB: IQST) today announced an SEC Qualification to raise the price per share (PPS) of the 20,200,000 remaining shares available under a Reg-A offering to a minimum of $0.50 and as high as $2.00. The Qualification enables iQSTEL to raise a potential $40 million and remain a Debt Free Company. iQSTEL's plans are to put the investment capital behind its ongoing merger and acquisition (M&A) campaign intended to accelerate growth in conjunction with the company's business plan expanding the company's five business divisions - Telecom, EV, Fintech, IoT, Blockchain. At the same time, the funds raised will increase iQSTEL's shareholder equity value contributing to our intended Nasdaq uplisting.