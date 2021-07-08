SyndicationPro Revolutionizes Crowdfunding With Launch of Disruptive Product, SponsorDocs
SyndicationPro launches SponsorDocs, the best PPM to manage capital raise!. SyndicationPro, the #1 Capital Raising and Investment Management Platform, is thrilled to launch SponsorDocs, which provides premium legal documents built for raising capital online. With SponsorDocs, Real Estate Syndicators are able to eliminate the need for bulky, expensive, and complicated syndication legal documents that can traditionally take a long time to procure.www.timesunion.com
