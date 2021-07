DEARBORN, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan gas prices are now at a new 2021 high after an increase of nine cents from last week and could remain high for awhile according to experts. The average price for a gallon of unleaded gas in Michigan is now at $3.27 per gallon. According to AAA, this price is 13 cents more than this time last month, and $1.06 more than this time last year.