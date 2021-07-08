Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

It May Not Be Disneyland Itself, But (World’s Greatest) Dad Built A Star Tours Ride For His Kids In The Garage

By Dirk Libbey
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For many there would be no better place to spend their birthday than the happiest place on earth. Unfortunately, since Disneyland Resort was almost entirely closed for over a year, we all had at least one birthday where visiting the parks simply wasn't an option. Luckily some kids have the world's coolest dad, who was able to bring Disneyland to them, by constructing a nearly perfectly functional Star Tours attraction inside their house in Southern California.

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
29K+
Followers
23K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Eaton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Tours#Mad Tea Party#The Oc Register#Swiss
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Disneyland Resort
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
Disney
News Break
Disneyland
Related
Travelallears.net

PHOTOS: A Missing Animatronic at Disney’s Hollywood Studios Has Returned

We’re seeing a lot of pre-shows for Disney World rides coming back recently!. Haunted Mansion, Tower of Terror, and Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster all welcomed back their pre-shows, and now another big ride at Disney’s Hollywood Studios has seen their’s come back as well!. It looks like the Star Wars...
Anaheim, CARedlands Daily Facts

How Star Tours saved Disneyland at a low point in the park’s history

Disneyland was struggling for new ride ideas in the 1980s after a slate of mediocre Disney films when Walt Disney Imagineering turned to Star Wars creator George Lucas for a boost of creative inspiration that would eventually lead to Star Tours coming to Tomorrowland. “I wanted to have an involvement...
LifestyleInside the Magic

Disney Hid a (Dead) ‘Clone Wars’ Character in ‘Star Wars’ Hotel Poster

Today, The Walt Disney Company released the first official poster for the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel, a new Resort set to open in 2022 at Walt Disney World. While we don’t know too much about the Starcruiser — other than the fact that Disney CEO Bob Chapek claims it will leave Guests “blown away”, and it is the most immersive experience Imagineers have ever created — there are a few things we do know for sure.
LifestyleInside the Magic

Dad Built Working Star Tours Ride For Disneyland Birthday Party

A dad built a DIY replica of the iconic Disneyland Star Wars attraction Star Tours – The Adventures Continue using inexpensive materials, a lot of creativity — and a little Disney magic. The Disney superfan father created the replica of the Star Tours flight simulator in his garage for his daughter’s birthday party — a plan that came together during the California park’s prolonged pandemic closure.
TravelCollider

‘Behind the Attraction’ Review: Disney+ Docuseries Is a Madcap Look at the History of Iconic Disney Rides

There are two types of people who go to theme parks. There are those who give themselves over to the illusion that they’re in another world, and simply enjoy the ride. And then there are those who, while enjoying said ride, are constantly trying to peek behind the curtain to see how, exactly, the illusion works. The new Disney+ docuseries Behind the Attraction is for both of these people, as each episode takes a comedic dive into the history and making of iconic Disney attractions while also looking at how the vision for each attraction has evolved over the years. And while it certainly toes the line between infotainment and infomercial, odds are that if you’re watching a show about Disney rides on Disney+, you’re not too concerned if said show makes you want to plan a trip to Disney World immediately.
TravelPosted by
CinemaBlend

Disney Parks Is Making A Huge Change Behind The Scenes

The Parks, Experiences, And Products division of the Walt Disney Company has had an incredibly tough go of things for the last year or so. When the pandemic shut down the theme parks across the world, nobody was quite sure what that meant for the division, and eventually, we did see significant layoffs within Disney, including inside Walt Disney Imagineering, the department tasked with creating all the incredible attractions we love. Now, many of those people just got hit with another major bombshell as it's been announced that a large portion of the entire division, including Imagineering, s being moved to a new Disney campus being built in Florida.
Moviesallears.net

ALL of the Hidden Details in Disney World’s NEW Star Wars Hotel Poster!

More Disney World hotels are set to reopen by the end of 2021, but there’s one hotel that we’re really looking forward to opening in 2022!. The Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel is set to open in Disney World next year and will take guests on a 2-night adventure up into space to go on their very own Star Wars journey. We’ve gotten a peek at some of the dining experiences, staterooms, characters, and activities that you’ll encounter once it opens, and now we’re getting some more hints on what might lie ahead in a NEW poster that was released by Disney!
TravelDesign Taxi

Disney+ Offers A Behind-The-Scenes Look At Most Popular Walt Disney Park Rides

Ever wondered about your favorite Disney park rides? The new Disney+ series, Behind the Attraction, has debuted, and it might just have the answers to your questions. Produced by Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia and Brian Volk-Weiss, the series takes viewers behind the scenes of Disney Imagineers who dreamed up the well-loved attractions and rides that populate the parks today. Plus, it’s narrated by Paget Brewster, the voice of Della Duck on DuckTales (2017).
Moviesallears.net

MAJOR Updates Regarding Disney World’s Star Wars Hotel are Coming Soon!

If you’re big into Star Wars like we are, then you’re probably just as excited as us for the upcoming Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel!. Set to open in 2022, we’ve been waiting anxiously for more details to be released about this one-of-a-kind overnight experience. Today, Disney released a new poster for the hotel, and it’s FULL of interesting details.

Comments / 0

Community Policy