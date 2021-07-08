It May Not Be Disneyland Itself, But (World’s Greatest) Dad Built A Star Tours Ride For His Kids In The Garage

There are two types of people who go to theme parks. There are those who give themselves over to the illusion that they’re in another world, and simply enjoy the ride. And then there are those who, while enjoying said ride, are constantly trying to peek behind the curtain to see how, exactly, the illusion works. The new Disney+ docuseries Behind the Attraction is for both of these people, as each episode takes a comedic dive into the history and making of iconic Disney attractions while also looking at how the vision for each attraction has evolved over the years. And while it certainly toes the line between infotainment and infomercial, odds are that if you’re watching a show about Disney rides on Disney+, you’re not too concerned if said show makes you want to plan a trip to Disney World immediately.