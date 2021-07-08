Cancel
Maryland Governor: $22 Million For Chesapeake Bay Restoration Projects

By Maryam Shah
ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.News) Governor Larry Hogan today announced the awarding of $22 million to 25 ecological restoration projects that will improve water quality and habitat in the Chesapeake Bay watershed, while building local resilience to climate impacts. These awards encompass 123 unique sites that will be restored using best management practices, including riparian buffer and reforestation plantings, stream restoration, stormwater management, and wetland creation.

