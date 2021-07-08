Cancel
Iowa State

$50,000 going to six North Iowa art and cultural organizations

By Mike Bunge
KIMT
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa – Six North Iowa organizations are sharing in $2.3 million in art and culture grants announced Thursday by the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs (IDCA). “The annual funding has never been more important than this year’s investment, which will help fuel the resurgence of Iowa’s arts, film, heritage, humanities and creative sectors,” says IDCA Director Chris Kramer. “Audiences and visitors are eagerly returning to museums and historic sites, concerts and cultural festivals this summer, even as our industry continues to rebound from substantial financial losses from the pandemic.”

