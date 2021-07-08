NIACC virtually announcing its 2021-2022 'Performing Arts and Leadership Series' on July 20

Beck Center for the Arts in Lakewood announces its 73rd season. The 2021-2022 Youth Theater Season is filled with entertaining and exciting titles perfect for the entire family. The season starts with a modern, original parody of the cult classic sci-fi comedy Little Shop of Horrors by Russ Stich titled Little Tech Shop of Horrors: When Good Science Goes Bad. Next comes a new show from the mind of the ever-creative Rachel Spence. The Real Valkyries of Valhalla will explore Norse Mythology in this hilarious brand new comedy. Our teens will remind us that “We’re all in this together” with the energetic, and popular Disney’s High School Musical. Rounding out the season, we’ll take you back to the 1920s with the musical adaptation of the precocious film Bugsy Malone.