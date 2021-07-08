Cancel
Performing Arts

NIACC virtually announcing its 2021-2022 'Performing Arts and Leadership Series' on July 20

By Jared McNett
Globe Gazette
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a disruptive year-plus, the NIACC Performing Arts and Leadership Series is about to get back into the swing of things. On July 20 at 7 p.m., the series for the 2021/2022 season is being announced on the NIACC YouTube channel and at the NIACC Performing Arts Facebook page. According to a press release: Following the announcement, people will be able to purchase new season tickets or renew their old ones. Single show purchases start on September 2.

globegazette.com

