NIACC virtually announcing its 2021-2022 'Performing Arts and Leadership Series' on July 20
After a disruptive year-plus, the NIACC Performing Arts and Leadership Series is about to get back into the swing of things. On July 20 at 7 p.m., the series for the 2021/2022 season is being announced on the NIACC YouTube channel and at the NIACC Performing Arts Facebook page. According to a press release: Following the announcement, people will be able to purchase new season tickets or renew their old ones. Single show purchases start on September 2.globegazette.com
