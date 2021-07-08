Cancel
Wells College’s Accreditation Probation Lifted

By Lucas Day
Wells College’s accreditation was reaffirmed by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education late last month. The College had been on probation with the Middle States Commission since June 2019. Over the past two years – throughout which time the College remained accredited – its leadership and trustees worked to address those areas of concern, meeting several times with different teams of peer evaluators who conducted follow-up visits to document the College’s progress. The primary areas that were addressed were related to having adequate financial and human resources to sustain operations, budget planning and institutional improvement.

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

 http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
