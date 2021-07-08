Cancel
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis Community College would be beneficiary of proposed $24M tax hike

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Community College would benefit from a $24 million annual property tax hike that will appear on the Aug. 3 ballot. Proposition R, which will be on the ballot in the city of St. Louis, St. Louis County and parts of Franklin and Jefferson counties, says it would help the institution update career training programs, and renovate and build new facilities. It would increase the college's operating levy by 8 cents, to more than 27 cents per $100 of assessed valuation. A campaign committee supporting the tax increase, Invest in St. Louis Community College, said the owner of a home worth $150,000 would pay an additional $1.90 per month.

