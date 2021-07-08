Charter Commission Update July 2021

Dear Community Members,

The City of Portland has two funding opportunitiesnow open for partner organizations to help design and implement community education and engagement activities to meaningfully engage Portland’s diverse communities in the City Charter review process with a focus on Portlanders who have been historically left out of City Hall decision making. Applications for the community engagement cohort and proposals in response to the request for proposals for community engagement are due Friday, August 6, 2021. Both funding opportunities are described below.

Request for Proposal from organizations

We are seeking proposals from organizations to design and implement community education and engagement activities to meaningfully engage Portland’s diverse communities in the City Charter review process with a focus on Portlanders who have been historically left out of City Hall decision making.

Ideally, proposers should be organizations based in the Portland metropolitan region who primarily work with, advocate for and/or provide services to historically underserved communities and who have experience with civic or community engagement, leadership development or community organizing and advocacy.

We are looking for proposals from organizations who have a track record of building relationships and tailoring engagement for culturally specific communities, such as Black, Indigenous, people of color and people with disabilities. We value community leadership and lived, as well as professional, experience.

Project Funding

Up to $120,000 will be awarded for services through June 30, 2022. Based upon the proposals received, the City may award multiple contracts. To see the full request for proposal, scope of work, requirements and more, please visit procurement website here.

Proposals are due on Friday,August 6, 2021 at 4:00 pm. A non-mandatory, pre-submittal meeting will be held virtually July 19, 2021 at 12:00 pm.

The Community Engagement Cohort

Applications for the community engagement cohort are now open! The City of Portland is seeking up to 8 community-based organizations to participate in an education and engagement cohort for the City’s Charter Commission.

Working together, the cohort will develop ways for community members to provide input – and then engage the communities they serve to participate. This approach is designed to elevate voices the City needs to hear, ensure that engagement is culturally relevant, reduce barriers to participation and compensate community organizations for their expertise. We hope that working in collaboration with fellow cohort members also deepens connections among community organizations

Project Funding

Selected organizations will receive a stipend of $7,000 to participate in the cohort from September 2021 through June 2022. Participating organizations will designate a community member or staff member to serve on the cohort. If a community member is selected to represent your organization, the stipend may be used to compensate that individual for their time. The City will provide free access to services such as translation, interpretation and printing, to ensure that participating organizations do not incur direct costs for engagement.

Community Engagement Cohort applications are due on Friday, August 6, 2021 via email to

CharterReview2020@portlandoregon.gov.

Questions?

To learn more about both of these opportunities, please visit the Charter Review website. If you have questions about the RFP proposal please contact Valentine Hellman at Valentine.Hellman@portlandoregon.gov.For any other questions, please contact Sofía Álvarez-Castro at Sofia.Alvarez-Castro@portlandoregon.gov.