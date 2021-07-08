Cancel
Townville, SC

Drug trafficking charges in a Townville investigation

By Dick Mangrum
 14 days ago

A traffic stop Wednesday evening at Townville is credited with leading to the arrests of three men and confiscation of drugs weighing 23.6 grams. The arrests by an Oconee deputy resulted from a vehicle that pulled into an address on Townville’s Rachel Drive. Three Townville men are charged with trafficking in methamphetamine: 19-year old Christopher Jacob Barrett; 41-year old Joshua James Witherington; and 42-year old Christopher Wade Prichard. All three of the accused were booked by the jail at various hours Thursday morning.

Townville, SC
