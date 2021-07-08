Cancel
Dearborn, MI

Dearborn man nominated for National Council on the Arts

By Dave Herndon
Dearborn Press & Guide
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIsmael Ahmed, a well-known Dearborn man, was recently nominated for the National Council on the Arts by President Joe Biden. Ahmed most recently served as the Associate Provost for Metropolitan Impact at the University of Michigan-Dearborn. In this position, Ahmed was responsible for connecting academic initiatives for 9,000 students and 540 full and part-time faculty with over 500 community, business, and governmental partners. Prior to that, he served in Governor Jennifer M. Granholm’s administration as Director of the Michigan Department of Human Services, the state’s second-largest department. He co-founded the Arab Community Center for Economic and Social Services (ACCESS) in 1971 and was appointed executive director in 1983, growing it into a national human service and advocacy agency with affiliates in 24 cities.

