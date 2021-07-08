Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Hartford, CT

Op-Ed: West Hartford Parent Community EDI Groups Reaffirm Commitment to Mission

we-ha.com
 14 days ago

The West Hartford Parent community Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion groups have issued a collective statement indicating their continued commitment to their mission. Over the past several years, West Hartford Parent Community Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (EDI) Groups, through the work of volunteer caregiver members, has committed itself to take action on equity initiatives for impactful systemic change that will ensure all children have opportunities for educational success.

we-ha.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Hartford, CT
Society
West Hartford, CT
Education
City
New Haven, CT
Local
Connecticut Society
Local
Connecticut Education
City
West Hartford, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Edi#Race#Edi#Board Of Education#Inclusion Groups
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
Related
NFLPosted by
The Hill

NFL warns that teams with COVID-19 outbreaks could forfeit games

The NFL warned teams in a Thursday memo that they could be forced forfeit games this season if they are unable to play due to outbreaks among players not vaccinated against the coronavirus. “If a game cannot be rescheduled within the current 18-week schedule and is cancelled due to a...
Public SafetyABC News

IRS warns of child tax credit scams: What parents should know

Just one week after parents across the United States began to receive the first of new monthly child tax credit payments, they are being warned to look out for fraud. The Internal Revenue Service issued a warning urging parents to be aware of criminals trying to steal their personal and financial information.
SportsPosted by
Fox News

Tokyo Olympics: What to know about the 2020 Games

The Tokyo Olympics’ opening ceremonies will begin Friday as some competitions have already started. It is the second time the Games will be held in Tokyo. The first time came in 1964 with 93 countries competing. Sixteen countries were making their first appearance in the Olympics at the time with 5,151 athletes competing in 33 sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy