Op-Ed: West Hartford Parent Community EDI Groups Reaffirm Commitment to Mission
The West Hartford Parent community Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion groups have issued a collective statement indicating their continued commitment to their mission. Over the past several years, West Hartford Parent Community Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (EDI) Groups, through the work of volunteer caregiver members, has committed itself to take action on equity initiatives for impactful systemic change that will ensure all children have opportunities for educational success.
