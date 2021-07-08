Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

La Nina watch issued: Colder and snowier winter for Minnesota?

By Joe Nelson
Posted by 
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C0D0P_0arGoYC000
Credit: Colleen Nelson

There is a decent chance of a La Niña emerging in the fall (September-November) and lasting through the upcoming winter, according to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center.

In fact, NOAA is rather confident about La Niña impacting the first part of winter, saying in a release Thursday there is a 66% chance of the weather phenomenon existing November through January. With that, a La Niña watch has been issued.

This is a more confident outlook than in July 2020 when NOAA issued a La Niña watch with 50-55% confidence. The federal forecasting agency's confidence level in 2020 increased to 60% in an August update, so the odds of a La Niña this year into 2022 are quite a bit higher at this stage.

Weather MN is sponsored by All Energy Solar: get a free installation quote now!

If the La Niña comes to fruition, the colder Pacific Ocean temperatures and positioning of the jet stream can result in a weather pattern that brings more cold air and sometimes more precipitation to the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest, including Minnesota.

But as the National Weather Service said last year, "every La Niña is different, and not all La Niña winters behave the same way." Also, "the strength of the La Niña may make a difference in how it affects our weather both in terms of precipitation and temperature."

Follow Bring Me The News on YouTube for more weather videos.

A La Niña winter categorized as "weak" has happened six times since 1950, according to the CPC. Compared to the seasonal snowfall average in the Twin Cities area (54 inches), the snowfall totals during a weak La Niña year have varied, though the most four recent have produced below-normal snowfall.

  • 1954-55: 33.9 inches
  • 1964-65: 73.7 inches
  • 1971-72: 64.4 inches
  • 1974-75: 64.2 inches
  • 1983-84: 98.6 inches
  • 1995-96: 55.5 inches
  • 2000-01: 75.8 inches
  • 2005-06: 44.4 inches
  • 2008-09: 45.0 inches
  • 2011-12: 22.3 inches
  • 2020-21: 48.7 inches

La Niña is the opposite of El Niño, where eastern Pacific waters are warmer than normal. Here's a explanation from meteorologist Sven Sundgaard:

"This occurs when the trade winds (winds that push east to west along the equator) increase, thus pushing surface ocean water warmed by the strong sun westward where it pools to above normal temperatures near Australia and Papua New Guinea. The result creates upwelling along the South America's coast, which means the deep, cold ocean waters are pushed up to the surface.

"La Nina's effect on Minnesota weather is a bit murky.

"Whereas El Nino is a very strong correlation for milder winters – 3 out of 4 El Nino episodes result in warmer than normal Minnesota temperatures – La Nina almost cuts 50-50 with a slight favorability toward the cooler side.

"There’s also bit more correlation to wetter winter conditions (either more rain or snow).

"One must keep in mind that numerous things impact seasonal weather patterns and La Nina is just one. If other forces are stronger, which our climate models suggest this year, La Nina’s impact may not be much."

Comments / 2

Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
29K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacific#Ocean Temperatures#Noaa#Climate Prediction Center#The La Ni A#Cpc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Youtube
Related
Iowa StateKGLO News

Iowa is soon to be under a La Nina Watch

DES MOINES — The Climate Prediction Center of the National Weather Service is issuing a La Nina Watch for later this year. Cooler than normal Pacific Ocean surface temperatures lead to the formation of a La Nina, which can cause cooler, wetter conditions in Iowa and across much of North America.
EnvironmentNBC Bay Area

Climate in Crisis: La Nina Watch Issued

The Climate Prediction Center has issued a La Nina Watch as sea surface temperatures in the equatorial Pacific have cooled and may continue to cool into the Winter months. Cooler water temperatures in the Eastern Pacific causes the Polar Jet stream to move farther north. That carries the storm track into the Pacific Northwest and keeps more of the much needed Winter rain away from California.

Comments / 2

Community Policy