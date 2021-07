You know what you deserve after a long 15+ months of bummer news, closed venues, and endless depressing news cycles?. A night out with your friends and some serious belly laughs! KDAT wants to help you and your girlfriends have that kind of night! Comedian/actress Iliza Shlesinger is coming to the McGrath Amphitheatre on Friday, July 23rd and we have your chance to win four free tickets to the show!