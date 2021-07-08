Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Factbox-Ethiopia’s giant Nile dam

By Syndicated Content
wtvbam.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAIRO (Reuters) – Ethiopia has been building a giant hydropower dam on the Blue Nile and has started holding back the water flow from seasonal rains to fill the reservoir behind it for a second year. Egypt is worried the dam will affect the overall flow of the Nile, and...

wtvbam.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nile River#Blue Nile#Nile Basin#Reuters#The U N Security Council#Egypt S#Ethiopia S#Sudan S#Kinshasa#The African Union#The European Union#The United Nations#Au#African
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
News Break
Economy
Place
Africa
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Country
Egypt
Related
Energy IndustryUS News and World Report

Analysis: Mozambique's Gas Ambitions Rest on Distant Hope of Peace

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The future of Mozambique's gas ambitions hinges on its ability to end a deadly insurgency linked to Islamic State, but if peace is the answer the southern African country and French energy giant TotalEnergies may have a problem. Four months after gunmen overran Palma, a town housing...
Economyspectrumnews1.com

South African firm to make Pfizer vaccine, first in Africa

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A South African firm will begin producing the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, the first time that the shot will be produced in Africa, Pfizer announced Wednesday. The Biovac Institute based in Cape Town will manufacture the vaccine for distribution across Africa, a move that should help address the...
Industry104.1 WIKY

Devoured: How sand mining devastated China’s largest freshwater lake

(Reuters) – Over two decades, dredging ships have sucked massive amounts of sand from the bed and shores of Poyang Lake in the eastern Chinese province of Jiangxi, drastically altering the ability of its ecosystem to function. Decades of mass urbanisation in China have fuelled demand for sand to make...
AgricultureInternational Business Times

Ethiopia's Controversial Mega-dam

Ethiopia's construction of a massive dam on a tributary of the Nile River is raising regional tensions notably with Egypt, which depends on the Nile for 97 percent of its water supply. After Ethiopia said Monday it had met its second-year target for filling the mega-dam, here is some background:
AfricaInternational Business Times

Ethiopia Hits Second-year Target For Filling Nile Mega-dam

Ethiopia has attained its second-year target for filling a mega-dam on the Blue Nile River that has stoked tensions with downstream countries Egypt and Sudan, an official told AFP on Monday. "The first filling already was done last year. The second one is already done today. So today or tomorrow,...
Africawtvbam.com

Second filling of Ethiopia’s giant dam nearly complete: state-run media

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) – The second filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam will be completed within minutes, the state-run Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation reported on Monday. The $4 billion hydropower dam on the Blue Nile has stoked concerns over water shortages and water safety in Egypt and Sudan, which also...
IndustryYubaNet

USC study shows dire impacts downstream of Nile River dam

The rapid filling of a giant dam at the headwaters of the Nile River — the world’s biggest waterway, supporting millions of people — could reduce water supplies to downstream Egypt by more than one-third, new USC research shows. A water deficit of that magnitude, if unmitigated, could potentially destabilize...
WorldColumbian

Ethiopia’s ruling party cruises to landslide win

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — Ethiopia’s ruling Prosperity Party on Saturday was declared the winner of last month’s national election in a landslide, assuring a second five-year term for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. The National Election Board of Ethiopia said the ruling party won 410 seats out of 436 contested in...
AfricaInternational Business Times

Nile Dam Deal Between Egypt, Ethiopia And Sudan Is Possible, UN Says

An agreement on Ethiopia's controversial Nile River dam is possible, the UN said Thursday, urging "trust, transparency and open engagement" as Egypt accused Addis Ababa of threatening its existence. The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) has drawn the ire of Egypt and Sudan since construction began in 2011, with both...
AfricaForeign Policy

Ethiopia’s Problems Aren’t Postcolonial

The recent defeat of Ethiopian government forces at the hands of rebels in Tigray in the country’s north has not ended the conflict that has threatened to tear Ethiopia apart. Rather, it has opened a veritable Pandora’s box of possibilities regarding where Ethiopia is headed next. Much will depend on whether a cease-fire can be negotiated and if food can get through to the hundreds of thousands of potential famine victims.
Africamymixfm.com

U.N. Security Council backs AU bid to broker Ethiopia dam deal

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – U.N. Security Council members on Thursday backed African Union mediation efforts between Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan in a dispute over the operation of a giant hydropower dam on the Blue Nile in Ethiopia, urging the parties to resume talks. Egypt and Sudan both called on the...
WorldBirmingham Star

UN ready to promote win-win solution for Blue Nile dam project

The United Nations stands ready to support Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan in efforts to resolve their decade-long disagreement over the Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), senior officials told the Security Council on Thursday. UN Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa, Parfait Onanga-Anyanga, reported that recent negotiations under the African...
Chinacitizensjournal.us

China Threatens To Begin World War III

A video has appeared online that reportedly is circulating among Chinese Communist Party channels in which the repressive regime on the mainland there threatens to unleash a “continuous” nuclear war on the world. “When we liberate Taiwan, if Japan dares to intervene by force, even if it only deploys one...
Indianeworleanssun.com

China hints to take over Pakistan after its consent

Islamabad [Pakistan] July 21 (ANI): China has been penetrating into Pak's economic and infrastructural roots for the last six years, and now, Beijing is all set to over Pakistan, but only after confirming that this is indeed what Pakistan desires. These announcements were made from different sources, including state dialogue,...
Public HealthUS News and World Report

Africa Demands Local Production of COVID Vaccines

NAIROBI (Reuters) -Global pharmaceutical firms should license production of COVID-19 vaccines in Africa rather than just do piecemeal contract deals, an African Union special envoy said on Thursday. AU coronavirus envoy Strive Masiyiwa was speaking a day after Pfizer and BioNTech announced a "fill and finish" deal with South Africa's...
Foreign PolicyWashington Post

The risk of a war over Taiwan is growing. Here’s how to deter Beijing.

With the Chinese Communist Party ramping up its threats to take back Taiwan by force if necessary, alarm is growing within the U.S. military. Speaking about China exercising a “military option” against Taiwan, Rear Adm. Michael Studeman, chief intelligence officer of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, said in early July: “To us, it’s only a matter of time, not a matter of ‘if.’” His now-boss, Adm. John C. Aquilino, told the Senate this year, “My opinion is this problem is much closer to us than most think.” The previous Indo-Pacific commander, Adm. Philip Davidson, said in March that China could be prepared to seize Taiwan by force by 2027.

Comments / 0

Community Policy