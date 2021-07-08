Morrill Memorial Library News

The Needham Free Public Library is located at 1139 Highland Ave. For more information, call 781-455-7559. As of the library's June 1 reopening, people are able to enter the building, browse the library's collections, check materials out at the circulation desk, use the library's computers and read the library's newspapers and magazines. All departments are open, however, there are some restrictions. The children's room, the play area, the storytime room and the STEAM and craft room are closed. In the adult area, there is one less study room available. Out of an abundance of caution and in consideration of others, people are requested to wear a mask while in the building, especially while in the children's room, as children younger than 12 years old have not been vaccinated.