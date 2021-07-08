Special Weather Statement issued for Henderson by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 15:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Henderson SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN VANDERBURGH CENTRAL POSEY AND NORTHWESTERN HENDERSON COUNTIES UNTIL 315 PM CDT At 223 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles west of Mount Vernon, moving east at 25 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Evansville, Henderson and Mount Vernon.alerts.weather.gov
