Bridgerton author family death latest – Julia Quinn just wrapped book with sister dedicated to dad before their deaths

By Jocelyn Cook
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PtLcy_0arGnmdV00

BRIDGERTON author Julia Quinn had just finished writing a graphic novel with her sister dedicated to their dad before they died in a car accident.

Quinn revealed that her father and younger sister were killed by a "drunk driver" who was reportedly three times over the limit in a crash involving multiple vehicles that occurred on a highway in Davis County on June 29.

The author, 51, said her father Steve Cotler, 77, and Violet Charles – real name Ariana Elise Colter, 37, died in the crash, The Metro reports.

Her sister Violet was a cartoonist and was illustrating Miss Butterworth and the Mad Baron novel. Quinn noted in her Facebook post about her sister and father's deaths that the sisters were working on their own novel, to be dedicated to their dad.

"It won't be a surprise anymore, but I'd like to think he suspected we'd do it," she wrote. "He knew us so well. He was our dad."

BRIDGERTON AUTHOR'S SISTER AND FATHER DEAD IN CAR CRASH IN UTAH

Bridgerton author Julia Quinn revealed that her father and younger sister were killed by a drunk driver.

Her father, Steve Cotler, 77, and Violet Charles – real name Ariana Elise Colter, 37 — died on June 29.

It's reported that the alleged drunk driving suspect’s blood-alcohol level testing was nearly three times the legal limit.

The driver, named by cops as Myron Millsap Barlow, 38, suffered from minor injuries.

WHAT HAPPENED TO JULIA QUINN'S SISTER AND FATHER?

Steve Cotler, 77, and Violet Charles – real name Ariana Elise Colter, 37 — died in a car crash on June 29, The Metro reported.

Cops confirmed that a lorry lost their load of canvas bags onto the freeway.

Additionally, a green Ford F-250 pickup truck hit a red Toyota Prius which then struck a silver Chevy Malibu, MailOnline reported.

Quinn posted on Facebook: “I have lost my father and my sister. Because a catering company did not secure their load and canvas bags spilled onto the highway."

“Because a pickup driver thought nothing of driving while his blood-alcohol level was nearly three times the legal limit."

The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
The Sun.com is a US online edition of The Sun, Britain's largest newspaper and a member of the UK's press regulator, IPSO.

 https://www.the-sun.com/
