Bridgerton author family death latest – Julia Quinn just wrapped book with sister dedicated to dad before their deaths

BRIDGERTON author Julia Quinn had just finished writing a graphic novel with her sister dedicated to their dad before they died in a car accident.

Quinn revealed that her father and younger sister were killed by a "drunk driver" who was reportedly three times over the limit in a crash involving multiple vehicles that occurred on a highway in Davis County on June 29.

The author, 51, said her father Steve Cotler, 77, and Violet Charles – real name Ariana Elise Colter, 37, died in the crash, The Metro reports.

Her sister Violet was a cartoonist and was illustrating Miss Butterworth and the Mad Baron novel. Quinn noted in her Facebook post about her sister and father's deaths that the sisters were working on their own novel, to be dedicated to their dad.

"It won't be a surprise anymore, but I'd like to think he suspected we'd do it," she wrote. "He knew us so well. He was our dad."

BRIDGERTON AUTHOR'S SISTER AND FATHER DEAD IN CAR CRASH IN UTAH

WHAT HAPPENED TO JULIA QUINN'S SISTER AND FATHER?

Quinn posted on Facebook: “I have lost my father and my sister. Because a catering company did not secure their load and canvas bags spilled onto the highway."

“Because a pickup driver thought nothing of driving while his blood-alcohol level was nearly three times the legal limit."

WAS JULIA QUINN'S FATHER A WRITER?

Steve Cotler graduated from Harvard but is best known for writing the Cheesie Mack series of books.

WAS JULIA QUINN'S SISTER A WRITER?

WHAT IS JULIA QUINN'S REAL NAME?

Julia Quinn is the author of the popular Bridgerton series of books.

However, her real name is Julia Pottinger.

Her sister used a different name, too. Violet Charles – real name Ariana Elise Colter, 37 — died in a car crash that killed their father as well.

HOW DID JULIA QUINN'S FATHER AND SISTER DIE?

WHERE WAS THE CAR CRASH THAT KILLED JULIA QUINN'S FAMILY MEMBERS?

JULIA QUINN’S FATHER’S AUTHOR PAGE STATEMENT, CONCLUSION

The statement concluded with a quote from Julia Quinn about her father, Steve Cotler, "I felt nothing but pride in his geekiness."

"He was willing to try almost anything, and he never let the fear of embarrassment rule his actions," she noted in the official statement.

"As a friend said after his sudden death, ‘We should all be a little more Steve.’"

'MOST EMBARRASSING DAD EVER'

The official Facebook author page for Julia Quinn's father, Steve Cotler, made a statement following his death that concluded, "He also took particular delight in being 'the most embarrassing dad ever' and may have clinched this award in the late 70s with an appearance on the Gong Show. (He was gonged.)"

"His daughter Julia Quinn, however, tells the story of when she finally stopped being embarrassed by her father: 'It was his 25th reunion. I was a sophomore, so I stayed in Cambridge to attend the festivities with him,'" the author revealed via the statement.

"The entire class of ’65 had gone to a club in Boston for dancing, and Janet Jackson came on the speakers. My father started dancing very badly (typical) but with great enthusiasm (also typical)."

"I saw a few teenagers pointing and snickering, and I thought, ‘Yeah, you WISH your dad danced like that.’"

JULIA QUINN'S FATHER'S AUTHOR PAGE STATEMENT CONTINUED

The statement went on to describe Steve Cotler's career as an author.

"His true passion was writing," it revealed. "He spent many years as a screenwriter before discovering what his family knew all along: his heart had never lost the spark of an 11-year-old boy."

"He wrote the celebrated Cheesie Mack series for middle-grade readers and made hundreds of school visits around the country, bringing his irrepressible spirit to thousands of children."

The statement also noted that Quinn's father also served for years on the board of The Summer Science Program that he had once participated in himself.

STEVE COTLER AUTHOR PAGE STATEMENT CONTINUED

The author page's statement continued about Julia Quinn's father, "A native of Oxnard, CA, Steve’s life was forever changed when he was selected to participate in a program for the state of California’s brightest teenage students (boys only at the time), called The Summer Science Program."

"In Steve’s words: 'SSP was one of the USA’s positive and extraordinarily successful reactions to Sputnik shock. We were high school juniors...In that techno-world decades before iPhones, internet, and PCs, we were, I suspect, the only teenagers in the world with daily access to a real computer."

The statement noted that Steve went to Harvard College and Harvard Business School before working in the corporate world.

STATEMENT FROM STEVE COTLER'S OFFICIAL AUTHOR PAGE

The Steve Cotler official author page on Facebook shared a message after his death in a cat accident that also killed his daughter and Julia Quinn's sister.

"A message from Steve’s children," the post began.

"On June 29, 2021, our father Steve Cotler was killed by a drunk driver in a crash that also took the life of his youngest daughter, the noted cartoonist Violet Charles. Violet’s beloved service dog Michelle also perished in the crash."

'SENDING OUR VIRTUAL LOVE'

"My deepest condolences to Julia Quinn who recently lost her father and sister in the same accident," another fan shared on Twitter

"I can't imagine the pain she must be feeling right now. Sending our virtual love from the Bridgerton fandom all over the world."

FAN ACCOUNTS SEND LOVE TO JULIA QUINN AFTER FAMILY LOSSES

Bridgerton fans on Twitter sent Julia Quinn love after the loss of her father and sister.

"I'm so heartbroken for Julia Quinn," one person wrote.

"Losing someone dear to you is hard enough, but losing two loved ones all at once, I can't even begin to imagine what she's going through."

WHAT IS VIOLET CHARLES' REAL NAME?

IS BRIDGERTON RETURNING FOR ANOTHER SEASON?

Filming for the second season of Bridgerton is currently underway.

Julia Quinn is the author of the Bridgerton series and is a consultant on the Netflix series.

She has not commented on whether or not her personal loss will impact her work on the show.

WHAT HAPPENED IN THE CRASH THAT KILLED QUINN'S FATHER AND SISTER?

WHAT DID JULIA QUINN'S SISTER DO?

WAS JULIA QUINN'S FATHER A WRITER?

WHAT DID JULIA QUINN SAY ABOUT THEIR DEATHS?

WHEN DID JULIA QUINN'S FATHER AND SISTER DIE?

HOW OLD WAS JULIA QUINN'S YOUNGER SISTER?

HOW OLD WAS JULIA QUINN'S FATHER?

HOW DID JULIA QUINN'S FATHER AND YOUNGER SISTER DIE?

