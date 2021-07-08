Cancel
WFC Stock: What to Know as Wells Fargo Shutters Personal Lines of Credit

By Chris MacDonald
InvestorPlace
 14 days ago

Today, Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) is making waves on Wall Street. The company has announced its plans to shut down personal lines of credit. This significant move has driven downside in WFC stock. Additionally, investors appear to be factoring in other negative catalysts for this stock, and the banking sector more broadly.

