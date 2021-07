Mike Tyson's former Bethesda estate has sold, setting a record for its neighborhood, per the listing agent. The nearly 19,000-square-foot mansion on Persimmon Tree Road sold Tuesday for $4.575 million, according to various listing sites. The deal closed just a couple of months after the asking price was dropped from the original $8.5 million to $5.25 million. The sale price did not include an adjacent parcel that was initially offered with the sale.