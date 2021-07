Beverage mash-ups have been all the rage lately, with everything from coffee sodas to hard seltzer-meets-canned cocktails. Grocery store chain Aldi is no stranger to inventive drinks, wowing its devoted fanbase with bottled mimosas and margaritas in a can, to name just a couple. Now, the German supermarket known for low prices and fun seasonal items has rolled out a mash-up of mash-ups, and for once, the crowd reaction isn't exactly an instant rave review. As it turns out, when you combine cold brew with sparkling water with fruit, people are ... unsure, to say the least.