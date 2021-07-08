Some in Congress devoid of Founders' courage
As we mark the 245th anniversary of America’s experiment in self-governance, it is worth noting the importance that the Founders placed on truth and facts. It’s ironic that so much of our current political energy now focuses on disagreements over those two concepts. Had the current political climate existed during the spring and summer of 1776, the outcome of the Second Continental Congress might have been very different.www.thetimes-tribune.com
