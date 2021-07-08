Ethics complaints alleging Frisco mayor hosted underage keg party, misused social media dismissed
The Frisco City Council dismissed four ethics complaints this week accusing Mayor Jeff Cheney of illegal activity in his home and inappropriate activity as a city official. Six council members, excluding Cheney, unanimously voted to toss the complaints during Tuesday’s council meeting, stating they were mere “accusations.” City attorney Richard Abernathy said in his assessment that the complaints do not “allege facts” nor do they provide “sufficient evidence proving violation” of the city’s ethics laws.www.dallasnews.com
