Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Frisco, TX

Ethics complaints alleging Frisco mayor hosted underage keg party, misused social media dismissed

By Brandi Addison
Dallas News
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Frisco City Council dismissed four ethics complaints this week accusing Mayor Jeff Cheney of illegal activity in his home and inappropriate activity as a city official. Six council members, excluding Cheney, unanimously voted to toss the complaints during Tuesday’s council meeting, stating they were mere “accusations.” City attorney Richard Abernathy said in his assessment that the complaints do not “allege facts” nor do they provide “sufficient evidence proving violation” of the city’s ethics laws.

www.dallasnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Frisco, TX
Government
City
Frisco, TX
Dallas, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Keg#Perjury#The Frisco City Council#Facebook#Pga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Politics
News Break
Ethics
Related
NFLPosted by
The Hill

NFL warns that teams with COVID-19 outbreaks could forfeit games

The NFL warned teams in a Thursday memo that they could be forced forfeit games this season if they are unable to play due to outbreaks among players not vaccinated against the coronavirus. “If a game cannot be rescheduled within the current 18-week schedule and is cancelled due to a...
Public SafetyABC News

IRS warns of child tax credit scams: What parents should know

Just one week after parents across the United States began to receive the first of new monthly child tax credit payments, they are being warned to look out for fraud. The Internal Revenue Service issued a warning urging parents to be aware of criminals trying to steal their personal and financial information.
SportsPosted by
Fox News

Tokyo Olympics: What to know about the 2020 Games

The Tokyo Olympics’ opening ceremonies will begin Friday as some competitions have already started. It is the second time the Games will be held in Tokyo. The first time came in 1964 with 93 countries competing. Sixteen countries were making their first appearance in the Olympics at the time with 5,151 athletes competing in 33 sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy