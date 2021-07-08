Where to Buy the Tiger King Crypto and Its Little Sibling TCUB

Your early pandemic Netflix binges are coming back to haunt you in 2021. Tiger King docuseries subject Joe Exotic is still locked in prison. But that’s not stopping him from cashing in on the altcoin madness. The Tiger King (CCC:TKING-USD) crypto has popped up to help the bizarre exotic pet breeder pay for his legal fees, and it just so happens to be one of the biggest gainers. And now, it has a sibling. The big gains for TKING have investors wondering where to buy the Tiger King crypto.